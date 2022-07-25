Crown Street Mall is for pedestrians, not bikes. Letters, July 26, 2022

Too often we see police ridiculed and confronted by criminals and troublemakers, with officers initially powerless until the law is broken. It must be stressful for the officers and also embarrassing for the majority of the public who just want to be assured that the force has the authority and ability to protect us. These days, police need more power to effectively carry out their duties with less interference from an outdated legal system. Stop treating our police like" Keystone Cops" and give them back the respect they once had.