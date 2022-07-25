Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Crown Street Mall is for pedestrians, not bikes. Letters to the Editor, July 26, 2022

Updated July 25 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:08am
Crown Street Mall is for pedestrians, not bikes. Letters, July 26, 2022

Here comes yet another stupid idea from the backroom brains of our Wollongong City Council. Opening up the Crown Street pedestrian mall to pushbikes. The argument put forward for the establishment of a pedestrian mall in the first place, was that there was an urgent need for access to a safe shopping area where nothing but people on foot occupied the entire area free from threats of harm from wheeled-based traffic, including any skateboards.

