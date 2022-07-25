A Warrawong man has been granted bail after he allegedly dismantled the phones of two children and punch through glass windows at a woman's home.
Zejadin Ganiji applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, July 25 after being arrested on Sunday.
Advertisement
In documents tendered to the court, Ganiji is alleged to have begun tampering with the phones of two children in their home just after 2am.
After hearing noises in her bathroom, the children's mother asked Ganiji what he was doing.
Police allege Ganiji claimed that the woman had arranged for the phones to be intercepted by police.
The two began to struggle for the phones, waking the children, before the woman was able to get the phone off Ganiji after which he fled.
A short time later, police allege, Ganiji returned to the house and knocked on the door, claiming to be a police officer.
Looking through the spyhole the woman saw it was Ganiji and told him to go away.
Ganiji then allegedly went around to the back of the house and tried to enter via the back door. Unsuccessful, Ganiji then punched a large glass window, smashing it, court documents state.
While the woman was on the phone to police Ganiji left, but later returned and smashed another glass window.
"If you don't let me in I'll smash all the windows," Ganiji is alleged to have said.
Putting his hand through the hole in the window, Ganiji pulled on the blinds.
Once police showed up Ganiji fled the scene, before police located him shortly afterwards in a van parked at the back of the address.
Ganiji is charged with common assault, damage or destroy property and contravening an the terms of an apprehended violence order.
In Wollongong Local Court, Ganiji entered pleas of not guilty.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said that despite one major crime Ganiji had previously committed, he had no record of failing to appear at court.
Magistrate Girotto noted that the facts depicted behaviour that was "out there", but said that bail conditions would mitigate against the risk of Ganiji endangering the public.
Ganiji will return to Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, July 27.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.