Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, Mercury sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and JORDAN WARREN delve into local football and discuss whether Wollongong United can win their Australia Cup showdown with Victorian NPL powerhouse Green Gully.
BARTLETT: Jordan, the big moment has finally arrived. Wollongong United have stunned the football community on their way to reaching the Australian Cup's national draw. Billy Tsovolos's men have already created history by becoming the first grassroots team to make it this far. It's been a superb campaign for the South Coast club, who have had to pull victories out of the fire on at least three occasions to make it into the final 32 teams. So, with Green Gully on their way to Ian McLennan Park for the Cup showdown on Wednesday night, the question remains. Can United pull off another massive win?
WARREN: You're right Josh, it is such a brilliant achievement from United and one that should not be taken lightly. There is no reason why United cannot pull off another massive win and move into the final 16 teams in Australia. On the road to the round of 32, United have knocked off NPL3's Dunbar Rovers, NPL2's St. George City and perhaps most impressively, current leaders of the NPL1, Blacktown City, who are no slouches. Tsovolos' side will have to be organised defensively and will need to keep Green Gully's score to zero for as long as possible, but with skipper Danny Lazarevksi and big Ben Brooks at the back, along with Jacob Madden in goals, you would imagine they would be very well structured. The question remains, who gets the job done for United up the other end in your mind, mate?
BARTLETT: He might be a relatively green coach, but I've been impressed with Tsovolos's use of his substitutions during this Cup run. I was a little nervous for United when they went down 1-0 against St George, it looked like they might have been done and dusted. Kyah Jovanovski got them on the board midway through the second stanza, before it was sub Klime Sekutkoski who provided the late match-winner to keep their Cup dream alive. Sekutkoski has been making an impact off the bench all season, so I see him as another key threat. His ability to inject energy and enthusiasm in the second half just adds another dynamic to this United outfit. So, while we've been talking up United's chances, I think we also need to look at the other side of the coin. Jordan, what makes Green Gully such a dangerous outfit?
WARREN: Green Gully currently sit fourth in the NPL Victoria, so on paper they will be the favourites for this one. They do have a number of attacking outlets such as Wade Dekker, Nicholas Krousoratis and Alexander Caniglia who have netted a number of times in their domestic competition, but what may be most concerning for Tsovolos' men is how hard Green Gully are to break down. So far this season, they have only conceded 24 goals in 22 games in the league, so they are very sturdy at the back. Even more astoundingly, the side did not concede a goal in the Australia Cup preliminary rounds and scored 17 goals in return. Tsovolos has said his side will play their own game in this one, but surely this is something his side needs to be wary of?
BARTLETT: I think Green Gully's biggest strength is they have previous experience in big Cup games. The club's 2016 Cup run is pretty well known - this side finished just two games after the final, taking some big scalps along the way. Their most impressive result that year was beating A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners in the round of 32 clash, but they also deserve praise for putting up a heck of a fight in the quarter-final. Travelling up to the nation's capital, Green Gully were in the contest up to their necks for the whole night, before a stoppage-time penalty proved the difference for Canberra Olympic. Six years on, there's obviously been a big squad turnover, but some guys still remain - including Jay Davies and Krousoratis. Their experience will be invaluable on Wednesday night. Speaking of experience, with this match set to be viewed by people across the country, how big of a boost do you think this game will be for United's young talent?
WARREN: I think every United youngster should be buzzing at the opportunity that this will be. Being televised nationwide, it only takes one breathtaking moment for you to be known all around Australia. The Australia Cup has provided many showstopping moments over the years such as these including Danny Choi scoring a 70 metre winner in the round of 32 in extra time or Liam Boland scoring late against the Central Coast Mariners to win the game. The Cup is all about these moments and for all we know that on Wednesday night, one of United's players will be a nationally recognised sensation. Added incentive for United is if they win, they may end up hosting an A-League side in the round of 16, which would be a dream come true for not only the club, but for all of Illawarra football.
BARTLETT: I totally agree, mate. I know Wollongong United are one of the more divisive clubs across the region - something that I believe they totally embrace - but I hope the South Coast community can unite together for this match. It would be massive for our local game to get to the next round, which would rank them among the top 16 teams in the country for this year's Cup run. And I'm trying not to think too far ahead, but imagine the rush we'd all get from seeing someone like Sydney FC or Melbourne Victory taking on United at Macedonia Park. It's an exciting thought, but one that I'm willing to push aside for now. So, Jordan, here comes the biggest question of the day. Who wins on Wednesday night?
WARREN: It's the question every Illawarra football fan has on their minds right now. If United can produce the form that has got them here, they will give Green Gully one heck of a game. I'm going to put my neck out and say United 2-1 in a game that will feature a few chewed fingernails.
BARTLETT: I'm feeling a thriller is on the horizon too. I'll say United wins 3-2.
