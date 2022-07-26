BARTLETT: He might be a relatively green coach, but I've been impressed with Tsovolos's use of his substitutions during this Cup run. I was a little nervous for United when they went down 1-0 against St George, it looked like they might have been done and dusted. Kyah Jovanovski got them on the board midway through the second stanza, before it was sub Klime Sekutkoski who provided the late match-winner to keep their Cup dream alive. Sekutkoski has been making an impact off the bench all season, so I see him as another key threat. His ability to inject energy and enthusiasm in the second half just adds another dynamic to this United outfit. So, while we've been talking up United's chances, I think we also need to look at the other side of the coin. Jordan, what makes Green Gully such a dangerous outfit?

