Dozens of residents and business owners gathered in the carpark of Thirroul Plaza today as delegates from the Land and Environment court carried out an assessment of the site and surrounding streets and rail infrastructure.
A four-day hearing into the development is underway between Wollongong City Council and the developers, Angelo and Mark Forte.
"It will change the whole atmosphere of the village," resident Debbie Blair said.
"I'm dreading it, knowing how bad traffic already is.
"People move to Thirroul because they love the village ... this development will change everything."
Debbie and other residents say the developers have dismissed their concerns by not consulting with them.
Debbie Blair, Toni Taylor and Pamela Smith are long-term Thirroul residents and their families have lived in the area for generations.
"The development, if approved, sets a precedent for high-rise development in the suburb.
"We're worried about the greed of the developers without any consultation with the community."
Nikki Preiner has lived in Austinmer for 10 years.
She says she walks to Thirroul most days with her one and three-year-old.
"For a family, everything we need is here but Thirroul ... but it's becoming another suburb of Sydney.
"The development takes away the relaxed lifestyle that most families are looking for when they relocate here."
Dr Nathan Beckham, who works as a medical officer at Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Emergency Department, says the development will kill Thirroul like the Bulli businesses were.
"No one wants to have kids on the footpath of what will basically be a two-lane highway.
"It will kill Thirroul like Bulli, after changes were made to parking and business access.
Jane Taylor says it's an accident waiting to happen.
"The railway bridge is the only way in or out of Thirroul ... there are already traffic jams ... with more residents.
"Any accident or emergency will mean emergency service responses won't have immediate access because of the traffic congestion."
Another resident who did not want to be named said if there's a bushfire, the Rural Fire Service will be face with evacuating hundreds of residents via the main entry and exit point to Thirroul, over the railway bridge.
"The railway bridge is the single point of failure for an increase in population for Thirroul."
