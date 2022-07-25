Illawarra's elective surgery goes ahead 'as much as it can' amid outbreak

Staff shortages due to an increase in COVID-19 cases continues to cause havoc with the Illawarra's elective surgery lists.
However, the local health district has emphasised that elective surgery is "pushing ahead as much as it can".
Advertisement
A number of people have contacted the Illawarra Mercury concerned elective surgery lists have been cancelled, having been given just 48 hours' notice their procedures would not take place.
"Two days notice is unacceptable," one woman said. "This combination of flu and COVID has been building for over a month."
The local health district leaders say with sometimes more than 100 out of action on any given day, the situation is difficult to manage.
"Elective surgery cases and lists are reviewed on a daily basis and the cancellation of an elective procedure is always the last resort," Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District executive director clinical operation Margaret Martin said.
High admission, increased demand for emergency care and the number of patients waiting discharge to residential age care continues to impact Wollongong hospital.
"These challenges are compounded by the daily fluctuation in the number of staff unable to attend work due to COVID-19 exposures, or sick leave due to other illness," Ms Martin said.
"Despite these pressures, all emergency surgery, cancer and orthopaedic trauma surgery, and urgent elective procedures continue to be performed."
Day surgery is continuing, dependant on staff and bed availability.
"We thank those affected for their patience and understanding during this challenging period and also our dedicated staff for their continued hard work, commitment and professionalism," Ms Martin said.
Patients due to receive non-urgent elective surgery are encouraged to seek medical attention should they experience a change in their condition so they can be clinically reviewed and re-prioritised to a more urgent category if required.
If the situation is life-threatening, always call Triple Zero (000) immediately or go straight to the Emergency Department.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.