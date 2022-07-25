People power makes its presence felt: editorial

The idea people power making a difference has been long chronicled by this masthead.
Today we publish two examples. One of a successful community campaign, the other of a campaign in progress.
The good people of Thirroul quite clearly need little education in the value of turning up - because that's exactly what they did yesterday when the Land and Environment Court came calling.
Advertisement
And not just a hardcore few, but rather hundreds of people made their feelings about the proposed development of Thirroul Plaza clear for the court and its commissioner Danielle Dickson.
Of course, there's more to it than simply "the vibe".
But, as one resident said: "It will change the whole atmosphere of the village."
Some cited issues with parking and business access, others worried what would happen in the event of an emergency.
The court and its commissioner could not have helped but notice the community's presence and its engagement.
Much the same as authorities noticed similar deeply-held sentiment at Killalea.
On Sunday the Save Killalea Alliance celebrated winning a long-fought battle.
Through the community's actions and campaigning the area was preserved from development. The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will now care for the environment.
It was a homegrown, grassroot reminder of the power of a community.
Long may we find strength in shared commitment for the greater good.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.