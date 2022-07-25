People are being asked not to take selfies with a gorgeous seal holidaying by Wollongong's Continental Pool, or risk copping a hefty fine.
The seal came ashore near the rocks by the pool at North Wollongong on Friday and has been spotted lazing about the area across the weekend and into the start of the week.
A council spokeswoman said local lifeguards had been "keeping an eye" on the seal, in conjunction with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and ORRCA.
Officers assessed the semiaquatic mammal with the NPWS deeming it to be happy and healthy, but said it could easily be stressed by humans.
"Seals do 'haul out' on rock shelves or beaches, it's natural behaviour, particularly when the seas have been rough," a NPWS spokeswoman said.
"While sunbaking seals are amazing, they are wild animals and can be dangerous. It's important not to walk between the seal and the water as they consider that their escape route if threatened."
Signs have been erected around the area to warn people to steer clear from the visitor, with fines of $1320 to be handed to those who do not comply.
"People should not stress the seal by taking selfies or approaching any closer than 40 metres," the NPWS spokeswoman said.
"Seals can move very quickly on land. They have very sharp teeth and may bite people (and pet dogs) if they feel frightened or provoked."
All marine mammals are protected by law in NSW for the safety of humand and also the animal's welfare. The Biodiversity Conservation Regulation 2017 states people should stay at least 40 metres from an adult seal (on land) and 80 metres from a pup.
"Seals were hunted to the brink of extinction in the early 1800s, but are recovering and are now no longer occasional visitors, but residents of the greater Sydney region," the NPWS spokeswoman said.
To report a sick, injured or distressed seal, contact NPWS on 13000 PARKS (1300 072 757) or ORRCA on 02 9415 3333
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
