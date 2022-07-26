Illawarra Hawks could add a new player this week

The Illawarra Hawks could add a new player to their roster before starting pre-season training next Monday.
Head coach Jacob Jackomas said the club was in no position to comment yet but there was a chance of making a new player announcement within this week.
"In terms of recruitment, we are hoping to get some news within this week and the boys come on August 1 to start to work. It is an exciting time," he said.
Jackomas, who was assistant coach to Brian Goorjian last season, was looking forward to running his first pre-season as head coach.
He was also excited about the start of the season proper, after the NBL on Monday released its schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Illawarra will tip-off a fresh campaign with a huge Saturday-night blockbuster against arch-rivals Sydney Kings on October 1.
They then play South East Melbourne Phoenix at home before travelling to take on Adelaide 36ers and Perth Wildcats.
"The first four games are kind of competitive. We play the reigning champs and probably the two [Phoenix and 36ers], right now as we stand the most improved rosters in the league, and then we go to Perth.
"It's a challenge but I think it is better to play them earlier in the season," he said.
"I'm excited about the draw, especially for our fans.
'Importantly it looks like it is back to normal, which is great for our fans. They can see where we are playing a month in advance, unlike years in the past, so they can get down to games."
The coach was looking forward to starting pre-season on August 1. He will welcome back the majority of players on the roster, including Sam Froling and Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, fresh from helping Australia win the Asia Cup.
"I'm looking forward to the pre-season start. We need to up our roster and do some things to make it as competitive as we can but there is no negatives with how it has all started," Jackomas said.
The Hawks won't feature but Jackomas has backed the NBL's decision to play a game in Sydney between the Kings and Melbourne United on Christmas Day this season.
"The Kings' owners should also be commended for this idea," he said.
"I don't see it being a failure by any means because Christmas Day sport and especially basketball is a good tradition in having it and I think it is time to have it in Australia."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
