Two close training mates will commence the most amazing journeys of their lives this month in the US.
Often seen training together, best friends Delta Amidzovski and Lara Check can hardly contain themselves contemplating what is before them.
Check will commence a four-year Bachelor of Exercise Science degree at Marshall University in West Virginia. Her full scholarship has her competing for the university and living on campus for the first year.
Check has already connected with her West Virginian roommate, who has a high jump scholarship.
Check started her journey with Shoalhaven Little Athletics Centre when she was 10, but didn't start training seriously until she was 14.
Being short initially, she quite surprised herself when a growth spurt enabled her to compete more effectively. One of her greatest successes was, at 14, claiming silver at the NSW Under-18s Pentathlon Championships. The next year she won a gold medal and was only 100 points off the record.
Unfortunately, COVID restrictions in 2020/21 robbed her of any chance to break the NSW under-18s record. Despite a foot infection in 2021 and six weeks in a boot after a severe tear of the Peroneal tendon, this resilient young athlete ended up breaking five Shoalhaven zone records.
Finally on track to perform well at state, Check then caught COVID and again lost her opportunity to finish her season on a high. Now that she has a chance to prove herself in the US, our hope is that this awesome young athlete will do well, and truly stand tall.
Meanwhile Delta Amidzovski, at 15 years of age, has been selected as the youngest Australian representative in a team contesting the World Juniors, or Under-20s Championships in Cali, Columbia from August 1-6.
Amidzovski left a few days ago on a flight to Miami where she will attend a preparation training camp before flying to Cali to compete in the 100-metre hurdles.
Both friends caught up with each other before Amidzovski's departure.
Amidzovski's athletics journey has not always been smooth. At the tender age of three, her high energy, led her parents to enrol her as a Tiny Tot athlete at Albion Park Little Athletics Club.
Her first state level competition occurred when she was nine and she promptly won the hurdles. The next year, she won the hurdles and long jump, and impressed in sprints and high jump.
In the 2020/21 season, as a 14-year-old, she could run 100-metre in 12:11, do a 6.25m long jump, do a 1.78m high jump, and continued to drop times in the hurdles. As a result, she possesses a number of Australian rankings.
Whilst competing in the National Championships in Canberra earlier this year, this amazing young athlete won gold in the long jump, the 4x4 100-metre relay and secured a world junior qualifying time for the 100-metre hurdles with a personal best of 13:93.
However, the biggest challenge that Amidzovski faced was enduring a hip fracture before last season.
The injury was severe enough to cause many an athlete to contemplate leaving the sport, but she was encouraged by a loving and supportive family and, with exceptional medical treatment, gradually became the very capable young athlete that we see today.
Amidzovski still has three more years of qualifying in the under-20s age category, and from what we have seen of her determination and ability, future selection doesn't seem in doubt for hurdles and possibly the long jump as well.
Athletics Wollongong collectively wishes these two amazing young athletes all the best in their quests.
Meanwhile, the NSW PSSA and All Schools Cross Country Championships were held at Eastern Creek last Friday. A small group of our middle distance athletes representing their respective school did exceptionally well in the whole event.
The club had three athletes in the 3000m boys 12/13s category. Although out of the top 10, Austin Craig clocked a cool 11:18:6, Axel Comer ran 12:11:4 and Harry Keats - fresh from the US with his 400m and 800m gold medals - won a very convincing gold in 10:16.2.
In the girls 12/13 3000m Chelsea Nicol ran the course in 12:56:8. Charlize Colwell fought out a tough course in the girls 14/15 Para 3000m, winning gold in 17:54:0. Colwell has been improving noticeably in the past 12 months and is shaping up to be a very capable Para athlete.
Leon Sevastos acquitted herself well in the girls 16/17 4000m in 20:34:0 and Olivia Sivills ran a very respectable eighth in the girls 18 plus 6000m course in 23:40:0.
