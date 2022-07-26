A Wollongong man who pretended to be an Uber driver and molested two women has avoided a stint behind bars.
Kais Dahdal, 35, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday to a seven-month intensive corrections order for two counts of sexually touching without consent, and fined $350 for driving without having ever held a licence.
Advertisement
Ashleigh Rauicava, one of his victims, was devastated by the sentence, saying it was "not right" that Dahdal got to "walk free and live his life".
Ms Rauicava said the incident last October had "absolutely destroyed" her but she had come forward to stand up for other women who had been victimised.
"That's predatory, what he did was predatory," she said.
Dahdal had picked up Ms Rauicava in Keira Street in the early hours of October 23 last year, telling her he was her Uber driver.
But he had never worked for Uber and had never even held a licence, and was driving his wife's car.
Dahdal told Ms Rauicava his app wasn't working and asked her to move into the front seat to hear her directions.
When Ms Rauicava offered to pay her fare with $25 cash or a direct bank transfer, Dahdal told her she owed him more, began rubbing her inner thigh and told her she could "pay [him] in sex".
Earlier that night, Dahdal had picked up another young woman in the Wollongong CBD, whom he forcibly kissed, squeezed her thigh and asked: "Want to have some fun? Want to f--k?"
In sentencing Dahdal, Magistrate Claire Girotto said his actions would have been at the lower end of seriousness for this offending had it not occurred while he was purporting to be an Uber driver.
"People are entitled to feel safe when being conveyed by a taxi or an Uber," Magistrate Girotto said.
She said this pushed the seriousness up to mid-range.
Magistrate Girotto noted Dahdal had no criminal history and a traumatic background, having worked as a surgeon in a war zone in Syria where he was exposed to violence.
Referring to a psychological report, she said Dahdal's mental health conditions meant he was consumed with receiving attention from women and lost his impulse control.
Magistrate Girotto took into account the "intense media scrutiny" Dahdal received, and the fact he would probably not be allowed to practise as a doctor again, as extracurial punishment.
She also accepted a letter Dahdal wrote to the court expressed deep remorse.
Advertisement
In the letter, Dahdal said there was no justification for what he did.
"I have a wife, a sister, a mother and now a young daughter. The thought of anyone touching them inappropriately, God forbid, would break my heart," he wrote.
"I have caused the victims and their families great pain and I am truly sorry."
Dahdal said he did not set out that night to assault women, but to make money.
Magistrate Girotto said a custodial sentence was appropriate but Dahdal's rehabilitation was ongoing, so the sentence could be served in the community through an intensive corrections order.
Under the order, Dahdal must be supervised and continue with mental health treatment.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.