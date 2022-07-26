Grace Tame will visit the Illawarra again on September 1, to speak out against gender-based violence and the importance of consent at the University of Wollongong.
The 2021 Australian of the Year and advocate for survivors of sexual assault will be a keynote speaker during the university's inaugural Respect Week.
Beginning August 29, the week will use panel discussions, activities and workshops for staff and students centring around the themes of cultural respect, sexual harassment and assault, equity, diversity and inclusion.
UOW's Safe and Respectful Communities (SARC) collaborated with the university's leadership team to create the event with the aim of changing attitudes and promote a respectful community.
Social science student and TikTok star Amy Livermore (Bogan Barbie) is also a fierce women's rights advocate with an experience of domestic abuse and will be one of the panellists during the event.
Ms Livermore will chat with other community and UOW activists about how we can shape a future generation of respect.
She said as a single mum, she has always found plenty of support systems at UOW.
"I have taken my 20-month-old baby to study at the Woolyungah Indigenous Centre, and she received so much love and attention while I did my coursework," Ms Livermore said.
"I speak openly about difficult issues like domestic abuse and mental health struggles. I found that this makes people feel seen and less alone.
"I will never stop fighting for women like Mackenzie Anderson, who lost their lives at the hands of violence. There are many things in the society and our justice system that need to change; that's why I'm using my voice to get these changes happen faster."
UOW Respect Week is open to university staff and students. Registration details are available via: https://www.uow.edu.au/student/uow-respect-week/
