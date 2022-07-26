People who lived in the United Kingdom during the 'mad cow disease' outbreak can now donate blood in Australia.
Lifeblood hopes to welcome around 18,000 additional donors as the change comes into effect, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Services Cath Stone said.
The change will potentially contribute up to 58,000 additional donations each year, she said.
Wollongong Lifeblood staff took the opportunity to deck out their clinic in UK flags in celebration and served up some scones with jam and cream for the occasion.
Blood donor Philip Walls, who lived in the UK during the banned time period, wasted no time and bee-lined to the Wollongong Lifeblood clinic.
"I saw it on the news and I thought, 'well, I should get down there'," Mr Walls said.
After donating, he posted a photo on Facebook to encourage others in the same cohort to "try to get some of the old Poms down there!".
Mr Walls said he had missed having the opportunity to give back, and was excited to finally get the go-ahead after the 22-year ban was lifted on Monday.
"I used to give blood alot and to be honest I was a bit upset [when the ban came into place]," he said.
"It's a very little thing we can do to help people - it's a no-brainer."
Wollongong Lifeblood Donor Centre manager Lyn Lindley said she hoped to welcome more people into the centre now the ban has lifted.
"We're expecting in the next week or so to have an uptake of people," Ms Lindley said.
"We absolutely encourage people [who have not been able to donate] and we'll welcome them," she said.
Queensland's treasurer Cameron Dick took up the call to donate today, too, sharing a video of himself donating blood to Facebook.
Since December 2000, those who had spent six months or more in the UK between 1980 and 1996 were prevented from donating blood.
The move was a precautionary measure in response to the UK outbreak of mad cow disease and concerns about the risk of acquiring human variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD), according to Lifeblood.
The recommendation by Lifeblood to remove the rule was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) following an in-depth risk assessment.
Lifeblood Executive Director of Donor Services Cath Stone said they were excited to welcome back donors.
"It's taken some time; however, we're so pleased our comprehensive review of the evidence and our risk modelling has found this rule is no longer required," Ms Stone said.
"Our teams are in the process of contacting donors who have previously been unable to donate due to this rule," she said.
