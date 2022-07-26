An application to build a nine-storey, $162.8 million extension to Wollongong Private Hospital has gone on exhibition, almost five years after a court granted approval for a smaller extension of the facility.
The new plans outline a development that will, if approved, include 191 more beds, a new emergency department, more operating theatres, an expanded day oncology service, an expanded intensive care unit, a medical tenancy building, and an extra 164 parking spaces.
Advertisement
This would bring the hospital's inpatient beds to 342; there would also be a new entry to the hospital from Urunga Parade.
The application documents said the extension would help "meet the significant demand for health care that exists in the Wollongong and the surrounding Illawarra region".
"The Wollongong City LGA and Illawarra region has experienced significant population growth since the original Wollongong Private Hospital was completed," the application said.
"As a result, there is now a greater need for private health care and service to complement the existing Wollongong Public Hospital and cater for the projected shortfall in hospital bed supply."
The application said the development would create about 400 construction jobs, as well as 180-odd ongoing jobs at the hospital.
The building would stand 35 metres high, which is higher than the local planning controls allow but shorter than the existing hospital.
To build the extension several other buildings facing Crown Street and Urunga Parade would go, including four homes and the house at 366 Crown Street, which is heritage-listed under the Wollongong Local Environmental Plan.
However, the application said the heritage values of this building had already been reduced and it no longer met the threshold for heritage listing.
The new application comes five years after the Joint Regional Planning Panel deferred its decision on a proposed six-storey extension to allow for changes to the plans and discussions with the council, which had recommended the application be refused.
The Land and Environment Court later approved that application on appeal, but the development did not go ahead.
The current application is on public exhibition online and open to submissions until August 18.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.