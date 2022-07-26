A Southern Highlands pub is expected to fetch around $20 million, industry sources say, as it hits the market for the first time in 35 years.
The Moss Vale Hotel, about an hour's drive from Wollongong, sits on a 1521-square-metre site at 340 Argyle Street in the heart of Moss Vale.
Publican Tom Porter has owned and operated the hotel since 1987.
He said he has enjoyed his time running the pub over the past three and a half decades, but "the industry has changed" and it was time to move on.
In 1866, Moss Vale Hotel became the first licensed premises in the town, according to the venue's website.
Today the business generates around $5.2 million before GST annually and is underpinned by a midnight liquor licence and 15 gaming machines.
Alongside a bistro, bar and retail liquor store, the property includes twelve accommodation rooms that are currently not in use but could be reactivated by an incoming operator.
HTL Property's Blake Edwards and Sam Handy have been appointed to sell the pub in an expressions of interest campaign.
"With only two pubs within the Moss Vale catchment and close to 10,000 residents, the Moss Vale Hotel presents with compelling macro investment fundamentals for hoteliers looking for a safe and secure business with compelling upside levers," Mr Edwards said.
Last week, a boutique hotel in the Southern Highlands was also listed for sale. Bowral's Links House, a popular location for weddings and events, is expected to sell for upwards of $6 million.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
