Tyrell Sloan has been selected for the Dragons but it is Moses Mbye who has been named to play fullback for St George Illawarra against the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday.
Mbye replaces Cody Ramsey, who was injured in the Dragons' last-start win over Manly. Sloan has been named on the bench.
Advertisement
Mbye played centre last week for injured three-quarter Jayden Sullivan. Jack Bird has shifted to the centres for the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium clash on Sunday.
Sullivan and Ramsey are the only two missing from the Dragons win over Manly.
The injury to Sullivan is the latest in a long line of Dragon backs who are missing, with winger Mikaele Ravalawa (hamstring) and Moses Suli (ankle) out for extended periods.
The Cowboys are unchanged from the team that had a controversial last-start win over Wests Tigers.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.