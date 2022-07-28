Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal reported it was another relatively good weekend weather-wise with many again taking advantage of the conditions.
Locally the sea was still a bit unsettled on Saturday for a fish, but a few did brave the sloppy conditions for a meagre return for their efforts.
Sunday and Monday were a totally different scenario with perfect conditions, however the tuna action was still further south with the bite described as insane with plenty of 60 kilo plus yellowfin from Jervis Bay to Batemans Bay.
Fish were found from 250 fathoms and beyond and while there were heaps taken on the troll, those who dared stick baiting found the experience exhilarating and excruciating at the same time.
Top water fishing with either poppers or 300mm long cylinder shaped 'painted stick' is by far the most nerve-racking adrenalin rush in itself, then add to that a raging tuna of 60 kilos feeding on bait schools.
The tuna pods were reportedly moving very quick over the weekend so here's hoping they come into range of us off the local waters very soon.
Closer to shore there were plenty of big snapper about especially on the Sunday but by all reports the better fish were way out in the 60-80m depth lines.
Quite a few boats found large schools of fish ranging from 60cm up to 80cm and in excellent numbers and condition.
Off the more inshore reefs, there were plenty of good numbers of snapper, only the size was more around the 30-40cm range.
There were still plenty of cuttlefish on the inshore reefs in full spawning mode, so the chance of a big red feasting on a fresh floating carcass is still on the cards, although this generally happens in low light periods around dawn or dusk.
There were still good reports of kingfish around the islands with some solid fish around 10-12kg taken on slow trolled slimies and squid.
The Tackle Trade show will again be held on the Gold Coast next month with all the latest fishing tackle and equipment displayed
