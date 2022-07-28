Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Schools of snapper keep anglers busy

Updated July 28 2022 - 2:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Effort rewarded: Garrod Standborough with his 68kg yellowfin tuna, his first ever game fish.

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal reported it was another relatively good weekend weather-wise with many again taking advantage of the conditions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.