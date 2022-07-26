Here comes the 47th parliament: editorial

It was another Labor prime minister, Paul Keating, who said on the way out the door in 1996 that "when you change the government, you change the country".
Politics in Canberra can appear to be moving quickly, but Australia has changed the colour of its governments just eight times since the end of World War II. We've had twice as many PMs in that time, and from Kevin Rudd onwards, the job has been something of a revolving door.
It is too early to make any bold predictions about the future of the 47th parliament led by Labor's Anthony Albanese, but the prime minister who clawed his way to the top job in the land from the distant anonymity of public housing will have to fight every day of his political life against a Liberal-led opposition.
Advertisement
The track record, measured in years, shows the Coalition has governed for longer than Labor in the post-war period, but the gap is much smaller in the years since Gough Whitlam ended the conservatives' 23-year rule, led for the most part by Sir Robert Menzies, in 1972.
The Whitlam government helped propel Australia into the modern era but its excesses are still a warning to every Labor politician in the country.
Mr Albanese learnt his politics at the foot of a Whitlam minister, Tom Uren, and arrives at The Lodge with a deep and profound attachment to traditional Labor values, leavened with a genuine understanding of, and empathy with, the "new" politics of gender, the environment and individual aspiration.
Nothing hgas changed in the Illawarra - it remains red with Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes joining her ALP colleagues, Whitlam MP Stephen Jones and Fiona Phillips, the Gilmore MP, in the Canberra for the first day of the parliamentary session yesterday.
We wish them well in pushing our communities' colllective barrow.
Climate change dominated the first sitting day of the 47th federal parliament.
Over the next few days, Labor says it will introduce legislation for 10 days domestic violence leave, abolish the cashless welfare card, legislate to establish Jobs and Skills Australia and its aged care reform bill.
It's ambitious. And, if history is a guide, unlikely to go quite as smoothly as planned.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.