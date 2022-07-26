Illawarra Mercury
BOM issues hazardous surf warning for Illawarra coast

July 26 2022 - 9:29pm
The BOM advises that people stay out of the water, due to hazardous surf conditions. File photo. Picture: Anna Warr

Activities like rock fishing, boating and swimming are risky on Wednesday, with hazardous surf conditions along the Illawarra coast.

