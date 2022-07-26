Activities like rock fishing, boating and swimming are risky on Wednesday, with hazardous surf conditions along the Illawarra coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning due to the forecast swell and surf conditions, which takes in the Illawarra and much of the NSW coast.
People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Rock fishers should stay away from rock platforms exposed to the ocean, and instead seek safe, sheltered locations.
If boaters plan to cross shallow water and ocean bars, they should consider changing or delaying their plans.
Those already on the water are advised to wear a life jacket.
Boaters should also log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base.
Wednesday is forecast to be a sunny day, with tops of 17 degrees in Wollongong and Kiama, and 18 in Albion Park.
