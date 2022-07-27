Enough Said Poetry is just another thread in the rich cultural fabric of the Illawarra and now the performance outfit is celebrating its 10th birthday.
Adara Enthaler will host their next even Thursday night (July 28) in Gwynneville, and said the milestone was a testament to the young arts community of the region.
"The reason we're still going and are selling out slams after making it through the pandemic is because our community wants and needs a space to share, listen and create," she said.
"It's a simple and beautiful way to share a deep intimacy with others. Poetry is personal, and whether it's written in a traditional rhyming format over several months or performed half an hour after writing it on your phone, it reaches out to an audience and shares a moment."
Ms Enthaler said Enough Said had been a valuable asset in Wollongong in forging community and fostering the arts while trying to be accessible and inclusive of all.
Enough Said was founded by Lorin Elizabeth in 2012 and began at Rad Bar before moving around to different venues.
The entity has hosted poetry slams and workshops for local budding poets to get up on the mic and try something new, and brought professional spoken word talents from Sydney, interstate and the US to feature at slam nights.
The group has also collaborated with large events and festivals like Wollongong Council's Viva La Gong, Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong Writers Festival and the South Coast Writers Festival.
Featured artists for Thursday's event include poet, rapper and educator Luka Lesson plus writer who will be supported by performance artist Bella Whitcher while an "open mic" session is available for bedroom poets to other experienced performers.
Registered performers have a three-minute time limit (with no props or costumers) to share their original poems, stories, raps, rants and monologues.
They currently run their monthly slams at their new warehouse art space venue The Forge, hosted by Adara Enthaler.
Enough Said Poetry Slam, at The Forge in Gwynneville, 6.30pm Thursday July 28. Open Mic participants need to sign up at the door. Tickets: events.humanitix.com
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
