Visitors Kerry Farrell and Sue Moore continued their run of success with an impressive victory in the Lola Johnson Ladies Pairs at Wiseman Park Bowling Club.
The Merrylands-based Farrell and St Georges Basin member Moore have featured in the event previously with different partners but found a winning combination to claim the $500 top prize.
Just two of the 28 teams won all three games with Farrell and skip Moore triumphant with +31 differential.
Warilla's Leone Barnett and Julea Morgan were runners-up on three wins (+18) to collect $300, with Windang's Kim Hart and Ann Murray third, with 2.5wins (+16) and taking home $100.
The popular tournament hasn't been played since November 2019 due to COVID and was introduced in 1993 as the Master Pairs before being renamed the Jean Bartlett Pairs in 2001.
In recent years the tournament honours Wiseman Park Life Member Lola Johnson for her many decades of service to the club, while also acknowledging her outstanding achievements on the green at Club, District and State level.
''It's an event we both enjoy coming down for but it's the first time we've played in it together,'' Moore said.
''We know each other's game pretty well and seem to gel as a team and play every end like the game is on the line.''
The duo were members at Sydney club Cabramatta last year and won their club and Zone Grade 2 pennants title to earn a trip to the 2021 State Pennant Finals.
Most recently the duo were part of a composite foursome which beat some of the state's best bowlers to win the prestigious State Carnival at Bomaderry BC.
They visitors looked to be cruising towards the Lola Johnson title following a 24-7 victory in Game 1 and 18-5 win in Game 2. But their title hopes were in jeopardy early on in their final game against an Engadine combination.
''We were down 8-0 and in trouble,'' Farrell admitted.
''Fortunately we didn't panic and won 15-10 which was a good way to finish.''
Aside from the overall prizes the 28 teams had their sights on being the biggest winner in each of the three games.
Kerrie Taylor and Vikki Wilson won the Game 1 prize, with Linda Meiser-Sue Bedford the top combination in Game 2 and Jo Palmer and Kay Moran the biggest winner in Game 3.
Finally, Wiseman Park BC have spots open for its Men's Over 50s Pairs tournament on Monday week, August 8.
Contact Peter McMurtrie on 0408 291 963 for details with $1000 prizemoney up for grabs, including $400 for the champions.
The format is three games of 12 ends with entry $50 per team.
Many Zone 16 clubs are running more Over 50s Pairs events, which is proving popular, as bowls works its way back from the pandemic.
Past a certain age many of us shun the fuss of celebrating another year passing, but Balgownie-based John Green is set to be a handful for his rivals following his next birthday in January.
The Mt Lewis star who has 56 caps for NSW and will play for the Blues Over 40s against Queensland in late August, will be eligible for club, Zone and state Over 60s events upon turning 60 early in the new year.
Green is still competing in Open Mt Lewis club and zone tournaments before making his debut in Zone Over 60s events in 2023.
Just last weekend Green showed he still belongs among the very best company by winning the 2022-23 Mt Lewis Club Singles.
Green overcame NSW rep Nathan Wise 25-12 in the semi-finals before rallying from 19-11 down in the final against Ben Glasson to clinch the title 25-23.
Green can now focus on his farewell for the NSW State Over 40s against Queensland at Taren Point BC on August 22-23 before putting himself forward for consideration for the NSW Over 60s in 2023.
''I've played for NSW in the Reserves, plus Opens and now Over 40s and after the Queensland series the next chapter is being available for Seniors,'' Green said.
The season for NSW begins against Victoria at Moama BC on August 6-7, including several Illawarra stars.
The three Illawarra-based bowlers at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games commence their campaigns on the first full day of competition on Friday.
Dapto Citizens member and veteran Maltese international Shaun Parnis takes to the green in the opening sectional round of Men's Triples against medal contender Scotland. Parnis will also feature in Men's Fours, while Warilla-based Northern Ireland star Gary Kelly begins his Games campaign in Men's Triples against Norfolk Ireland.
Kelly is among the gold medal fancies in Men's Singles with Australia represented by Aaron Wilson.
Kelly's Warilla clubmate Corey Wedlock makes his Commonwealth Games debut for Australia on Friday afternoon (AEST time) partnering Wilson in Men's Pairs against Guernsey. Wedlock will also play Men's Fours.
Australia are gold medal favourites in most of the Men's and Women's Open events but the slower greens at The Royal Leamington Spa will favour the Northern Hemisphere teams.
