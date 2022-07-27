A 20-year-old Shell Cove man accused of raping a teenage girl has had his bail conditions changed.
Kyran Dimovski is charged with three counts of sexual intercourse with a child between 14 and 16 in relation to crimes that allegedly took place in September 2021.
In Wollongong local court today, his defence lawyer Mr Sinadinovic, said Mr Dimovski's mother had concerns about his mental health because of his young age.
Dimovski used to be very athletic and was deeply involved in sport, his lawyer said.
Now he leaves home at 5am to go to work and returns at 4.30pm where he immediately enters his bedroom and stays there. He had lost all social contact with his friends, the court heard.
The Crown opposed the proposed changes to his bail conditions saying the community needed to be protected and Dimovski needed to be supervised to mitigate any risk of re-offending.
In agreeing to adjust the bail conditions, Magistrate Girotto said she understood the seriousness of the charges but said Dimosvki had no previous criminal history.
She said he had been complying with bail conditions since January 27 and had served two weeks in custody following his arrest.
Magistrate Girotto agreed to increase the 20 year old's unsupervised time from 5am to 9pm, five days a week.
Documents tendered to the court in January alleged Dimovski and a 14-year-old girl met through mutual friends and the pair began messaging each other via instant messaging app Snapchat.
Dimovski allegedly went to the girl's home and the pair went into the bedroom to talk and watch a movie.
Dimovski is accused of starting a pillow fight with the victim before pinning her to the bed with his knees against her shins and his elbows against her forearms.
Police alleged he took off the girl's pants and underwear before sexually assaulting her.
She allegedly felt pain and told him: "Stop, I don't like this, I don't want it" before pushing him off.
Dimovski is accused of again pinning her to the bed and raping her.
The NSW Police Illawarra child abuse unit received a report in relation to Dimovski and the girl eight days later, and the following month the victim made a statement to police.
Prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin said police had a strong case and there was evidence in support of the victim.
Sergeant Pavlin said it was likely Dimovski would receive a prison sentence if found guilty.
Dimovski will return to court on August 17.
