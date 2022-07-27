If you're keen to get out and see some live music in August there is a smorgasbord of established artists to rising stars, from classical to metal to hit-makers from decade's past.
Some of the Mercury's top picks for this month include Paul Kelly, Lior and Kav Temperley performing solo gigs at the town hall; The Smith Street Band at the UniBar; Bliss n Eso at Waves; and The Brand New Heavies and the all ages Rolling Stones Revue (with Adalita, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers) at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
