Axe falls on Griffin support cast

Anthony Griffin appears likely to continue in his role as Dragons head coach into next season, but it will be with a fresh staff after coaches Mat Head and Peter Gentle told their services won't be required in 2023.
It comes as pressure mounts on Griffin as another season without finals football looms, though the Dragons remain in the race following a gritty 20-6 win over Manly last week. His future was reportedly discussed at the club's monthly board meeting last Tuesday, though the focus appears to have fallen elsewhere with Head and Gentle axed for next year.
Griffin will now head into 2023, the final year of his current deal, with chief executive Ryan Webb confirming the move in comments to the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.
Gentle was brought in from Brisbane on Griffin's appointment as head coach ahead of last season, along with former Raiders, Panthers and Warriors coach Matt Elliott. Head was elevated from his duel Dragons Academy and NRLW coaching roles to senior assistant this season after Elliott moved into a "leadership and culture development" role.
Former interim coach Dean Young knocked back an opportunity to be part of Griffin's staff after he was overlooked for the head coaching role at the end of 2020, the Dragons 2010 premiership-winner linking with North Queensland where he's been credited with overhauling the defence that's put the Cowboys into title contention.
Premiership-winning coach and former Dragons assistant coach Shane Flanagan is employed by the club in a roster management and recruitment role and could be considered for a shift into an assistant coaching role, while NRLW and Dragons Academy coach Jamie Soward is also currently on the club's broader coaching staff.
The Dragons take on the second-placed Cowboys at Kogarah on Sunday ahead of a round-21 clash with the third-placed Sharks, while the Broncos loom at the end of a run home that will see three of six games played against top-four sides.
They also face the Raiders, currently one spot above them on the ladder, in Canberra in three weeks' time.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
