Axe falls on Griffin support cast

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 27 2022 - 1:53am, first published 12:55am
CHANGE: Mat Head (left) will not be part of Anthony Griffin's coaching staff next season. Picture: Getty Images

Anthony Griffin appears likely to continue in his role as Dragons head coach into next season, but it will be with a fresh staff after coaches Mat Head and Peter Gentle told their services won't be required in 2023.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

