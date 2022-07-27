The Environment Protection Authority has told BlueScope to include modern pollution measurement standards for "Project Ironman" - the steelmaker's $1 billion proposed reline of the No.6 blast furnace at Port Kembla.
The EPA says even degraded waterways such as Allens Creek, which flows into Port Kembla Harbour, can be restored if given proper protection.
Advertisement
It wants BlueScope to use national water quality guidelines from 2018, which require information on a 99 per cent level of species protection (LOSP) for pollutants that can bioaccumulate - in this case, cadmium and mercury.
BlueScope agreed this was not part of its original Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and has included the higher threshold measurements in its response to submissions, part of the Major Projects planning process for the reline.
"While a reduced level of protection may be accepted as a pragmatic short-term goal (e.g. a construction stage of a project) for a highly disturbed waterway, the aim is to eventually restore it to the status of 'slightly to moderately disturbed'," the EPA said in its advice to Major Projects.
"Contemporary environmental management and improved pollutant discharges must be considered even if a waterway is currently degraded.
"This is consistent with recent development proposals within Port Kembla."
BlueScope's response said it had completed 77 water related Pollution Reduction Programs (PRP) since 1976.
"BlueScope recognises and has been involved in the work to improve the water quality in Port Kembla Harbour," it said.
"Additionally, three water related PRPs associated with blast furnace operation are currently underway."
The Level of Species Protection (LOSP) is a measure of how biological diversity is maintained after a development is approved.
BlueScope said its discharge of cyanide had exceeded a 95 per cent LOSP 11 times in 253 samples over a five-year period. Its EIS said it was working to reduce the concentration of cyanide which is discharged into the drain at the No.2 Blower Station (2BS).
"Learnings and solutions for cyanide treatment will be applied to future operation of 6BF," it said.
BlueScope was also required to correct figures in the EIS which underestimated the concentration of three pollutants from the No.6 blast furnace - total suspended particulate, nitrogen oxides and hydrogen sulfide. These had been undercalculated by a factor of 100 in a "unit conversion error".
The revised figures were still lower than concentration allowed under environmental regulations.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.