Next step for Grand Pacific Walk upgrades in Clifton

Work to extend the Grand Pacific Walk through Clifton is a step closer, with Wollongong City Council calling for contractors to tender to complete an approximately 200 metre stretch of footpath.
Currently, the section of path along the eastern side of Lawrence Hargrave Drive forces pedestrians on to a grassed verge or road shoulder, between sections of footpaths that lead down to the Sea Cliff Bridge and where the footpath resumes towards Scarbrough.
The proposed works would see a shared path installed between 301 and 347 Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
Work would also include a viewing platform with three seats between 327 and 335 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, where land is currently vacant.
At the viewing platform section the path will bend out towards the ocean, providing space for four car parks, and one disabled carpark.
The bus stop opposite the Clifton School of Arts will also be demolished and relocated with level access to improve accessibility.
The path outside the newly refurbished Imperial Hotel has already been completed by the developer of the hotel to match the works proposed for the rest of the section.
Access to dwellings will be preserved with concrete driveways that can support car movements.
Works documents specify that trees along the path will be preserved and an additional six new trees will be planted at either Moranga Park or Rube Hargrave Park.
The scope of works covers sections of land that are identified as protected littoral rainforests however documents note that when the site was inspected, no evidence of littoral rainforest was found and that the works area instead included exotic plantings.
The area of works is immediately south of where a landslip closed Lawrence Hargrave Drive after heavy rains in April and is known to be at risk of slope instability.
To address this, documents recommend flexible concrete construction and the retention of trees which provide stability.
Once complete, the path would extend the separated, shared section of the Grand Pacific Walk from the Sea Cliff Bridge south towards Scarborough.
The section in Clifton is largely unimproved, forcing walkers or cyclists to transition from a newly constructed, separated path to grassed section, gravel or contend with motorists.
The wider plan to create a connected walking and cycling path from the Royal National Park to Lake Illawarra is expected to continue and will be progressed in further stages.
In Council's Infrastructure Delivery program, $980,000 is allocated to work on the Grand Pacific Walk in Clifton and Austinmer, with design of works in Austinmer in 2022-23 and construction to follow in future years.
The closing date for tenders to be submitted on the Clifton section is August 2.
