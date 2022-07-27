Picton, Bargo and Tahmoor mark bicentenary

The towns of Picton, Bargo and Tahmoor will celebrate their 200th anniversary this weekend.
Until 1821 the towns were beyond the legal limits of the English colonial settlement and it was the following year that the first grants of land were made.
However, Gundungurra, Dharawal and Darug people lived in the Wollondilly area for tens of thousands of years before that.
The bicentenary of the towns will be marked with an event from 1pm to 7pm this Saturday, July 30 behind the council building in Picton.
It will include market stalls, food, free rides, live entertainment, face painting, and a movie at 4.30pm.
