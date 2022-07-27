Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Australian researchers trialling a 'purple diet' to prevent dementia

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
July 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Karen Charlton speaking in 2019 at the University of Wollongong's Big Ideas festival

Can a 'purple diet' help prevent cognitive decline?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.