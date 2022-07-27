Oak flats caravan repairer watching van life falling apart

Growing up, Dwayne Affleck enjoyed going on trips in his parents' and grandparents' caravan.
Today, the Oak Flats auto-electrician, who has 15 years of experience fixing caravans, said he'd rather sleep in a tent.
Advertisement
"I don't trust anyone in our industry to build a quality van," he said.
Mr Affleck is instead building his own, and is not alone when it comes to questioning the state of the Australian caravan industry.
In a survey of 2,270 caravan owners, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) found that four in five caravan owners had problems with their new purchase.
In its report released on July 21, the consumer watchdog said it was aware of vendors flouting the law.
"We are very concerned by these reported failures to comply with obligations under the Australian Consumer Law, and the impact that these failures have on consumers who have purchased a caravan which develops a fault," ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.
"Consumers need to be confident that when they make a significant financial purchase like a caravan, they will be able to get a refund, replacement or a repair if there is a failure.
"It is the ACCC's view that it is reasonable to expect a new caravan won't develop a major fault within the first several years of use."
The caravan industry has experienced an unprecedented boom in the past two years.
With borders closed, more Australians had to holiday domestically, and thousands purchased a caravan to do so.
In 2021, nearly 24,000 recreational vehicles were manufactured in Australia.
This number broke the industry record, which had stood since the caravan boom of the 1970s.
The record demand has stretched manufacturers, who have had to contend with the shortages of parts due to supply chain dramas.
Unlike mass-market cars, which are produced on automated production lines by robots, caravans are largely made by hand, particularly the final assembly which includes sealing the vehicle. At A1 Custom Caravan Repairs, Mr Affleck has seen how this unprecedented pressure translates into the final product.
"Anything that is handbuilt has human error in it."
The main issue caravans coming into the workshop have are leaks. Mr Affleck estimates water damage accounts for 80 per cent of the defects.
Advertisement
One of the caravans is sitting in the workshop had the front wall collapse due to a leak.
"By the time you see it, it's already too late because you're seeing it come out the other side of the wall rather than seeing it inside the wall cavity," Mr Affleck said.
The cause of this, according to Mr Affleck, is rushed builders sealing the caravans with an inferior product in a slapdash manner.
The ACCC report found these defects were occurring in new caravans, well within the warranty period, and when customers sought to have their issues repaired through their supplier, they were stonewalled by manufacturers, who are ultimately responsible for paying for repairs.
"We are very concerned by reports that retailers are unable to obtain the reimbursement they are entitled to for providing remedies to consumers," Ms Rickard said.
Advertisement
The Caravan Industry Association of Australia, the industry body which represents caravan manufacturers, said in response to the ACCC report the industry had been under pressure but there were areas where businesses could do better.
"While the vast majority of industry businesses understand and adhere to their consumer obligations and supplier indemnification responsibilities under the Australian Consumer Law, there always remain opportunities for individual improvement," said Stuart Lamont, Caravan Industry Association of Australia CEO.
"The National body will work closely with industry in assisting them to further understand their obligations in dealing with consumers, and industry businesses along the supply chain, so that consumer expectations are met."
Until the ACCC report was released, Mr Affleck, who is often the first point of contact for disgruntled customers, said manufacturers have been taking a cavalier attitude towards repairs.
Read more: Less coal but more revenue for South32
"We had one customer that had a clear defect that was leaking water in on the left hand side of the caravan," Mr Affleck said.
Advertisement
The manufacturer disputed the claim, saying that a small gouge down the right hand side of the caravan warped the whole caravan. After sending photos to the manufacturer to disprove this, the customer was told by the owner of the manufacturing company that if any photos were posted online, they would be sued.
"We've got multiple manufacturers that have that sort of attitude," Mr Affleck said.
While some defects have been caused as a result of new caravan owners overburdening their vehicles or using them inappropriately, Mr Affleck said the largely self-regulated industry was a victim of its own success.
"What we're seeing now is the demand is so high and skilled labour is so short, that [manufacturers] are pushing [caravans] out," he said.
"It works out better for the manufacturer, to get them out the door, and then worry about the defects later, rather than rectify the issue in the first place."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.