Most days after school, you'll find 11-year-old Tatjanna Cubrilovic in the kitchen baking up a storm.
The Dapto Public School student's passion for whipping up cakes, cookies and other desserts has captured people's attention, and has left her booked out in advance with orders.
But the young creative, who bakes and sells her goods under her business My Beba Bakes, recently decided to use her skills to help others.
Tatjana joined the Bake It Blue competition to raise funds for Jeans for Genes. In just over a week, she has sold blue cupcakes, cookies and rice crispies, raising more than $1200 for kids facing a birth defect or genetic disease.
"I just wanted to make a difference somehow and what better way to do that than to do something I love," Tatjana told the Mercury.
The keen baker has raised the most money in Australia so far, and is "really excited" to have topped the competition's leader board.
Her mother Dejana, who was born with cataract blindness, said she is brimming with pride over her daughter using her talents for good.
"Being born with something, it's really hit a spot with me," Dejana said. "I'm so proud of her."
While Tatjana has always been creative, and spent her childhood always rolling dough and making things with her hands, she had started baking seriously and selling her goods a year and a half ago.
She was inspired by her aunty, who trades under My Mama Bakes, and also spent a lot of time learning the tricks of the trade with her grandmother.
"Ever since I was young, I've been baking," Tatjana said. "Like when I was really young and little I used to bake with my grandma."
Now, Tatjana often leaves the kitchen in a mess most nights after her family has had dinner, but her mother doesn't mind.
"After dinner most nights, I'd clean up the kitchen and tell the kids to go shower," Dejana said.
"I'd come back and find Tatjana just baking something else, even if its not for an event or a function."
As Tatjana attempts to convince her father to convert his man cave into a special kitchen, she hopes to continue her baking career and keep growing her skills.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
