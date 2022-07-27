There was differing fortunes for Illawarra Hawks NBL1 East women's and men's team last weekend.
Though both men and women remain in fifth-place heading into this Saturday's trip to play Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Northern Beaches Indoor Sports Centre.
Coming off the back of a commanding 25-point win over ladder leaders Canberra Gunners, the Hawks men's team will fancy their chances of beating eighth-placed Manly (8-11) and improving their win/loss record to (11-7).
They will be relying on Kiwi Gardner coming up big again, after he bagged 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals in the 102-77 win against Canberra. Tim Coenraad also stepped up to produce 22 points and eight rebounds.
Other Hawks to do well were Lucas Walker who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds, Harry Morris 14 points and four boards, and Sean Mullan seven points and four rebounds.
Illawarra started the Snakepit clash on fire, racing to a 30-19 first quarter lead before going to half-time 55-43 in front.
They then blew the game wide open further with another 16-0 scoring run in the third quarter and they ended up outscoring the Gunners 28 points to 14 to lead 83-57 by three quarter-time.
The finals chasing Hawks women need to beat the sixth-placed Manly (10-7) after losing 97-68 to the Canberra Nationals.
Illawarra were never truly in the hunt, especially after the visitors piled on 37 points to just 11 for the Hawks in the opening quarter.
Another loss will see the Hawks (9-6) struggle to make the finals with five regular season games to go.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
