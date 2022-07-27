A new partnership between the University of Wollongong and a technology company has advanced the city as a hub for artificial intelligence research.
VisualCortex, a video data analytics company, has joined the UOW-Telstra Hub for Artificial Intelligence of Things, which was established with $1.7 million in federal government funding.
"The aim of the hub is to attract industry to the region and build a technological ecosystem around artificial intelligence," Tania Brown, the acting director of UOW's SMART Infrastructure Facility, said.
VisualCortex established an office at the Innovation Campus under the partnership, which Ms Brown said was a tangible outcome of the investment in the artificial intelligence hub.
VisualCortex and UOW's SMART Infrastructure Facility will share expertise and technology to build research and software.
"UOW and SMART bring world-leading AI research capabilities to the fore, which have transformative potential within today's computer vision market," VisualCortex chief executive officer Patrick Elliott said.
Ms Brown said it was great that VisualCortex had brought jobs to Wollongong.
Meanwhile, Mr Elliott said the partnership was also mutually beneficial in how it provided the university with employment pathways with his company, while also ensuring VisualCortex had access to new talent.
Ms Brown said the move into the artificial intelligence space was the next evolution for SMART, which had started in the transport infrastructure space before looking at smart cities.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
