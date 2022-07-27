Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Albion Park quarry expansion would demolish heritage listed homestead 'Belmont'

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 27 2022 - 10:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Belmont homestead would be demolished under expansion plans.

The heritage listed homestead "Belmont" would be demolished under plans to expand the Cleary Bros' Albion Park quarry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.