The heritage listed homestead "Belmont" would be demolished under plans to expand the Cleary Bros' Albion Park quarry.
The house has fallen into a state of significant disrepair- Cleary Bros
Belmont is one of several homesteads in the Croom area on the heritage register for their value as evidence of early agricultural living from the late 1800s and early 1900s.
It is listed along with some dry stone walls built nearby, fig trees and a coral tree avenue in the heritage register for Shellharbour.
Cleary Bros has applied to expand its Albion Park quarry into a Stage 7. It has been given State Significant Development status, which makes the Planning Minister the consent authority unless local councils, or more than 50 people, object.
In practice the decision-making function is often delegated to the Department of Planning and Environment.
Heritage listing in NSW goes not guarantee conservation - an item can be demolished if approved under a development consent.
A spokesman for Cleary Bros said Belmont had fallen into disrepair.
"The proposed new extraction zone takes in Belmont House, listed as an item of local significance," he said.
"The house has not been occupied for several years and has fallen into a state of significant disrepair. A structural assessment of the house identified serious issues which are not feasible to correct without causing potential damage to the entire building.
"An archival report containing a digital photographic study of the house has been compiled in accordance with NSW Heritage Council guidelines."
He said the dry-stone walls on the property, which are also heritage listed, would be salvaged and reconstructed elsewhere by "a qualified expert".
"Previous heritage management plans describe how we've managed items of local heritage significance in line with planning approvals," he said.
"The current application seeks to minimise the loss of cultural heritage within the landscape while ensuring the continued supply of the high quality quarry materials required for the ongoing growth of the region.
"Our application seeks to continue the existing Albion Park quarry into the known hard rock resource at the eastern edge of the current excavation.
"This resource has provided the aggregates for building and construction materials used across the Illawarra and South Coast since the 1950s."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
