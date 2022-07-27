Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra aged care nurse 'hopeful, optimistic' as Albanese Government introduced bill to reform the sector

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Welcome: Illawarra aged care nurse Linda Hardman said a bill introduced by the Albanese Government on Wednesday is the first step forward in combating staff shortages and bringing quality care to residents. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

After spending years fighting for improved working conditions, Linda Hardman feels as if the aged care sector is finally on the way to positive reform.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.