After spending years fighting for improved working conditions, Linda Hardman feels as if the aged care sector is finally on the way to positive reform.
The Illawarra aged care nurse and union delegate for nurses and midwives said a bill introduced by the Albanese Government on Wednesday was the first real step to overhauling the industry to benefit staff and residents.
"We want to see the care and the needs of residents recognised ... and we want to see the aged care sector recognised as a whole," Ms Hardman said.
"We really feel the Albanese Government is starting to make moves toward that which is really important."
The new legislation will ensure that a registered nurse (RN) is on-site in every nursing home on a 24/7 basis from July 2023, and that residents receive a minimum amount of safe, quality care every day.
"Families and residents needs that confidence that there is an RN on duty at all times," Ms Hardman said.
"If a resident has a fall during the night or day, you need to know that an RN will be there to check them out and see if they need to go to hospital.
"That's something we've been pushing for for a really, really long time."
The bill will also allow the government to cap administration fees on home care packages and require facilities publish spending figures on food, administration, nursing and profits.
Introducing the Aged Care Amendment (Implementing Care Reform) Bill 2022 was one of the Albanese Government's pre-election pledges to reform the troubled sector.
Ms Hardman, who said the sector is still grappling with staff shortages which impacts quality of care for residents, said it will take some time before it is improved.
But she remains hopeful the Albanese Government will work collaboratively with workers who have been crying out for an overhaul to the sector for years.
"It does feel like we're on the way to change," Ms Hardman said. "But we'll keep putting the pressure on until we see it.
"We're hopeful that we can all work together to resolve those problems. Because we really believe the Albanese Government is committed to that.
"I think we've got more chance of working with this government than the previous one. We've got more hope and are a little more optimistic. That's all we can be."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
