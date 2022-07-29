By day brothers Brad and Greg (Buster) Reh are busy working together in the coalmines for South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal.
Come early evening the duo are still together plotting how to bring success to Group Seven rugby league new boys the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
This hard work is well and truly starting to pay off for the Stingrays co-coaches, with the club well-positioned to make its first ever first-grade finals series.
The club has only been established since 2014 but it's only been in the last few years that it has fielded a first-grade squad.
This is the third year the Reh brothers are coaching the Stingrays but the first year that hasn't been adversely affected by COVID-related issues.
"When we first arrived at the club they were over 600 days without a first grade win," Greg (Buster) Reh said.
"COVID hampered us both years, we didn't get to see the best of what we had. But how we have developed this year has thrown us into the spotlight.
"Now we are starting to gel as a team and the youth are starting to come through. We've blooded a lot of young kids and you can see the benefits now coming from the talent they've got and the blokes we've brought to the club."
The last month has been particularly good for the fourth-placed Stingrays, with wins over perennial powerhouses Warilla and Jamberoo among the highlights.
The only team the Stingrays have yet to beat is league leaders Gerringong, but they get the opportunity to do so on Saturday at Flinders Field.
Brad Reh is not one for fairytales but has dared to dream of winning the premiership with his brother.
"Obviously it is everyone's goal when they start as a head coach. We'd love to walk away with a premiership," he said.
"It is a goal to win a competition but our first goal was to make the place better than how it was when when we turned up. I think we've achieved that. I think we have played a big role in helping the club head in the right direction."
Reh added the brothers experience while playing and coaching at Wests Devils had prepared them well for the challenges at the Stingrays.
The duo started playing for Wests as five-year-olds, with the younger brother Greg going on to play a record number of games for the Devils.
"I think I played over 300 games for the club. More than 250 of those games were in first grade. My father [Klaus Reh] held the previous games record for the club," Greg said.
The 42-year-old also represented NSW Country during his time at Wests.
"It holds special memories for me. It is a club I will always love. It is a club I was part of since I was 5-years-old. Dad always took us to all the games," Greg Reh said.
Older brother Brad added while they both enjoyed their time at Wests, they were glad to get the opportunity to coach a first-grade team.
"It's taken a bit of time, especially because we were hampered by COVID, but things are really looking up for us at the moment," he said.
"Finals is a big chance after the last couple of weeks. It is a big chance for us now with five rounds remaining. I think we are a massive chance of playing semi-finals. That would be the first time the club has qualified for the semifinals in first grade."
Greg also believed the club was on the "cusp of something special".
I don't think we are anywhere near our best yet. Sides should be worried I think.- Greg Reh
"Hopefully by the end of the year we will see the hard work rewarded," he said.
"I don't think we are anywhere near our best yet. Sides should be worried I think.
"It would be great if we went all the way and be a special moment for us and the club which has been written off time and time again."
Meantime, in other games this weekend, Nowra Bomaderry Jets hosts Albion Park-Oak Flats, Milton Ulladulla play Berry Shoalhaven Heads, Warilla Lake South battle Kiama and Shellharbour Sharks tackle Jamberoo.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
