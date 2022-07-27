Welcome signs but hard yards are ahead: editorial

While Dr Jim Chalmers won't be tearing up the text of the anti-inflationary speech he is due to deliver in Parliament, even he must be taking some heart from Wednesday's better than expected CPI result.
While the difference between the 6.3 per cent figure for the 12 months to the end of June the pundits had been expecting and the 6.1 per cent actual result may seem miniscule, the important thing is that not only is it trending in the right direction, we didn't see a repeat of the unexpectedly dismal March quarter result.
The downside is the Treasurer is adamant he won't be extending the fuel excise levy cut beyond September. That was already almost a given as a result of the fall in the oil price from around US $120 a barrel to US $100 a barrel delivering pump price reductions of almost 20 cents a litre over the last month.
That, in turn, highlights the complex nature of the challenge the government and the Reserve Bank have to deal with. Much of the global inflationary pressure is being driven by supply chain disruptions and soaring fossil fuel and resource costs.
Raising interest rates is just one part of the equation with Impact Economic's Angela Jackson noting " ... if the international factors resolve themselves, that will take a lot of the price pressure off without the Reserve Bank having to lift rates [more aggressively]".
That dovetails nicely with the Prime Minister's recent calls for the Reserve Bank not to go full throttle on raising the cash rate at the expense of consumers.
The glass is neither half-full or half-empty. On the positive side, unemployment is effectively the lowest it has ever been. And yes, even if the RBA does raise the cash rate by 250 or even 300 basis points, interest rates will still be below the 20 year average.
But, on the other hand, inflation is at a 32-year high (if you exclude the one off GST-jump), millions of people are worrying about mortgages or rising rents, and the cost of household essentials has gone up by 7.6 per cent compared to four per cent for discretionary goods and services.
This is no time for the government or the Reserve Bank to blink. While inflation is preferable to recession, the preferred outcome would be to avoid both and to manoeuvre the economy to a soft landing.
