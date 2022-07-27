Illawarra Mercury
Sunday marks the 120th anniversary of Mount Kembla mine explosion, the worst industrial incident in Australia's history

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 27 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
Commemorate: Dendrobium Mine General Manager Neville McAlary at the 96 candles ceremony at Windy Gully cemetery in 2020, to remember the 96 men and boys who died in the 1902 Mount Kembla mining disaster. Photo: Adam McLean.

The 120th anniversary of Australia's worst industrial accident will be marked with a ceremony and a church service on Sunday.

