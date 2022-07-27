The 120th anniversary of Australia's worst industrial accident will be marked with a ceremony and a church service on Sunday.
At three minutes past two on July 31, 1902 an explosion at the Mount Kembla mine claimed the lives of 94 men and boys working underground and two men attempting to rescue survivors after the explosion.
Advertisement
The Mount Kembla Colliery explosion was so powerful it felt 11 kilometres away and eyewitnesses reported seeing a tongue of flame 12 metres long shooting out of No 1 shaft.
The blast created 33 widows and took the fathers of 120 children, and had an enormous impact on the Illawarra, and more specifically on the village of Mt Kembla, where the shattering effect of lives lost and families torn apart resonates to this day.
A 96 Candles ceremony will be hosted by the mount Kembla community and South32 Illawarra at the Windy Gully cemetery, Kembla Heights to commemorate the lives lost in the disaster.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30pm on Sunday, July 31.
A separate church service to mark the explosion's anniversary will be held at the Miners' and Soldiers' Church at Mount Kembla on the same day.
The memorial service with the regular Sunday morning service at 9.30am.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.