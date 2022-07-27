Rail workers will walk off the job early Thursday for four hours, which the government warns will cause disruption to the Illawarra train network.
Road workers, construction crews and other transport staff will also join rail staff for a 24-hour strike on Thursday, over the government's 3 per cent public sector wage increase offer.
It comes three weeks after the state's industrial body ordered the workers to not go ahead with the action.
However, Australian Workers' Union delegates met Wednesday and voted to continue with the strike across NSW.
Rail workers will stop work for four hours from 12.01am on Thursday, and unions have warned of further action of a deal with the government over new intercity trains, as well as higher pay, cannot be reached.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the planned four-hour stoppage would impact about 40 freight services - including in the Illawarra and Newcastle.
"We do not yet have a concession from the RTBU to allow rail signalers to work during the four-hour strike period," Mr Farraway said, "which will mean rail freight across Greater Sydney, outer metro areas like the Illawarra and Newcastle will come to a complete standstill."
Mr Farraway said he was "disappointed" by the unions decision to go ahead with the strike action, and said it would disrupt businesses and commuters.
"Businesses have taken a massive hit and now they face further impacts because the RTBU believes it deserves a record pay increase," he said.
"The unions say these strikes are about them standing up for their members' livelihoods but they don't seem to care about the livelihoods of NSW commuters and businesses."
The government's offer to increase public sector worker wages averages 3 per cent a year.
The latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics reveal inflation has increased to 6.1 per cent over the past 12 months.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
