The University of Wollongong has signed a letter of intent to establish a base in India for teaching, research and industry engagement.
The letter between UOW representatives and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) officials was signed on Wednesday, and if all goes to plan, will make UOW the first Australian university to have a teaching site in India.
Advertisement
At the signing ceremony, Professor Colin Picker said UOW has close partnerships with India through research and strategic collaborations.
Having a teaching location in Gujarat will further strengthen relationships between the two countries, Prof Picker added.
"India has one of the youngest populations in the world, with more than 50 per cent of the total population below 25 years of age," Prof Picker said.
"This provides lots of opportunities for an institution like UOW to play a key role in developing skills and nurturing young talent in India.
"We are very much looking forward to starting our GIFT City operations in India as early as May 2023, subject to the Indian regulations.
"Having UOW's presence also complements one of GIFT City's objectives to establish itself as an international educational hub catering to both Indian and foreign students in the specified disciplines."
The signing ceremony was attended by New South Wales Government Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade the Hon. Stuart Ayres MP, UOW Executive Dean of the Faculty of Business and Law Professor Colin Picker, and UOW Global Brand Ambassador and cricketing legend Adam Gilchrist AM.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.