Police search for woman missing from Wollongong

Police are searching for a woman who went missing after leaving Wollongong for Sydney on Wednesday.
Kathryn Peterson, 47, was last seen in Wollongong about 4pm on Wednesday.
It is believed she caught a train to Sydney and is in the Waitara area.
When she failed to return home, police began looking for her as concerns are held for her welfare.
Kathryn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 172 centimetres tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown hair.
She was wearing dark clothing the last time she was seen.
Anyone with information about Kathryn's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
