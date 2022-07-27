Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police search for woman missing from Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:14pm, first published 9:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police believe Kathryn Peterson caught a train from Wollongong to Sydney. Picture: NSW Police Force

Police are searching for a woman who went missing after leaving Wollongong for Sydney on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.