UPDATED:
A woman reported missing from the Wollongong area has been located safe and well.
Kathryn Peterson, 47, was last seen in the Wollongong area about 4pm on Wednesday July 27, but was found in the region about 8am on Sunday.
Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance.
EARLIER:
Police are searching for a woman who went missing after leaving Wollongong for Sydney on Wednesday.
Kathryn Peterson, 47, was last seen in Wollongong about 4pm on Wednesday.
It is believed she caught a train to Sydney and is in the Waitara area.
When she failed to return home, police began looking for her as concerns are held for her welfare.
Kathryn is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 172 centimetres tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown hair.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
