Night road work on Memorial Drive next week

Road work will affect motorists travelling on Memorial Drive at Gwynneville at night next week.
Repairs and resurfacing work will take place in the northbound lanes, between 7.30pm and 4.30am from Monday, August 1 to Thursday, August 4.
The work will stretch about 850 metres north of the on-ramp from Grahams Avenue.
The on-ramp will also be closed during this time, and detours via the Princes Highway will be in place.
Single lane closures and a speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place.
Transport for NSW advises motorists to allow an extra 10 minutes of travel time.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
