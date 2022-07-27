Man dies after car crashes into tree on Appin Road

A man has died after his car crashed into a tree on Appin Road on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to a section of the road near Gilead following reports of a crash just after 8pm.
On arrival, Campbelltown police officers found a car had hit a tree.
With the help of an off-duty nurse, police performed CPR on the driver - a 46-year-old man and the sole occupant of the vehicle - until paramedics arrived, but he could not be revived.
Officers established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
