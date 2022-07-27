Illawarra Mercury
Man dies after car crashes into tree on Appin Road

Updated July 27 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:46pm
Man dies after car crashes into tree on Appin Road

A man has died after his car crashed into a tree on Appin Road on Wednesday night.

