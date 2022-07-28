Valued school community

Inclusive learning for all Advertising Feature

Corrimal HS: The only school in the northern Illawarra to have two Trade Training Centres. Photos: Supplied

Located between the mountains and the sea, Corrimal High School is a hub for the local community and is increasingly being seen as the 'School of Choice' for local students.



With extensive grounds and sporting facilities as well as a number of high-quality subject specific learning spaces, Corrimal is well placed to support the learning and engagement of all students.

As the result of the ongoing work of a committed and dedicated staff, they ensure that students feel valued and connected to their learning, and that the needs of all students are catered for.

"The theme of Education Week 2022 - 'creating futures - education changes lives' epitomises the vision for Corrimal High School where strengthening connections between the school and the community is a major focus," principal Paul Roger said.

"Corrimal High School is well suited to prepare students for life after school with many high-quality, fit for purpose learning spaces designed to facilitate and support real life learning."

The recent opening of a new multi-million dollar Industrial Arts & Technology centre sits at the forefront of the school's focus on hands-on learning.



Fitted out with five new industry standard workshops for Metalwork, Timber, VET Construction and VET Metals Engineering.



"All of these workshops comprise industry standard machinery and equipment including a laser cutter and two virtual welding machines," he said.

"As a member of the Illawarra Academy of STEM Excellence (IASE), students at Corrimal can extend their knowledge of STEM related concepts as well as engage with industry partners such as BlueScope and ANSTO.



"Two designated STEM learning hubs are located in the new technology building at the school."

Popular: Corrimal has seen significant growth of about 46 per cent in enrolments over the past four years.

Students with an interest in farming or agriculture can gain hands-on learning experiences in animal and grounds management with chickens, sheep and alpacas.



They will also learn about different growth techniques such as hydroponics and hothouses in addition to regular gardening. Many of the products grown are then utilised in the school's two industry standard kitchens which cater for Food Technology and VET Hospitality - Food & Beverage.

Corrimal High School caters for the specific learning needs of students with a disability as well as First Nations' students.



With seven Special Education classes, students with additional learning needs are effectively catered for, helping to prepare them for life after school.



Plans are in place for a Sensory room to be developed in 2022 so students in their support unit are thriving!

With an Aboriginal Learning and Engagement Centre, First Nations' students learn more about themselves and their culture through experiences with community members and local Elders.



"Our innovative Elder in Residence program established in 2022 sees an Aboriginal Elder as a member of staff further developing awareness of Aboriginal culture," Mr Roger added.

"A strategic focus on teaching and learning sees our students continuing to improve academically with students taking a greater responsibility for their learning success at the school."



A supportive and dedicated Learning and Support team works closely with staff to ensure that the needs of every student are considered so that every child can achieve success.

