Happy 70th birthday Mount St Thomas

Celebrating 80 years Advertising Feature

Windang PS: They pride themselves on their excellent programs that promote self-belief, resilience, citizenship, respect and responsibility. Photos: Supplied

Windang Public School is a world-class school that provides outstanding education where students achieve their personal best and develop strong communication, collaboration and critical thinking skills.

"This year we are celebrating 80 years of exceptional public education," assistant principal Ashley Davies said. "Past students, families and staff are kindly invited to our 80th Celebration Day at school followed by a cocktail evening at Club Windang on Friday, November 4."

Established in 1942, the school has a proud history of being central to its community, enrolling many children who are second, even third generation students.



"We have a strong focus on creating a safe, happy and caring environment," she said. "Academic excellence is our focus, balanced with the creative and performing arts as well as sport.



"Our teachers are highly skilled and caring, dedicated to instilling a love of learning in all students, laying the foundation for a full, informed and rewarding life."



Students and staff enjoy access to a world class computer network system with brand-new interactive whiteboards and video conferencing facilities along with provided laptop, chromebook or iPad from kindergarten to year 6.

To maximise students realising their reading potential, they have embarked on a Science of Reading journey with their systematic synthetic phonics curriculum linking reading, spelling and writing.



Refurbishment: Classrooms, library and play areas. School values are safety always, united in learning, respectful and cooperative, and fair in work and play.

"Our amazing team support small groups of students in literacy, numeracy and wellbeing as well as in sport and creative play," Mrs Davies said. "If you drive past during lunch or recess you might see our teaching and SLSO staff in their high visibility vests!"

There is handball, basketball, soccer, touch football, oztag and running clubs plus construction, concrete chalk drawings, band, chess and painting.



"We believe the best education happens when parents and schools work together," she added. "Our Parents and Citizen's Association (P&C) is actively involved and there's a Windang Community Gardening Club.

"We provide an enrichment curricula to enhance the learning of our students. These include robotics, coding and 'living' classrooms.



"Students enjoy weekly ChiME music and guitar lessons, jamming and choir sessions, school band and the Southern Stars group."



All students participate in the NSW Premier's Reading, Writing, Spelling, Public Speaking and Sporting Challenges. Camp excursions are organised for students every year.



The Student Leadership Program and other initiatives foster leadership and decision-making in students of all ages.



"We develop confident, articulate students with skills to collaborate with others, solve real world problems, think creatively, connect through technology and develop their ethical values, social responsibility and wellbeing to be engaged citizens," she added.

"Sport and healthy active lifestyles are promoted and we take advantage of our wonderful natural environment offering fishing, walking, surfing days for sport, along with surf safety and awareness.



"Also tennis, lawn bowls and competitive sports like touch football played at Windang Football Field. Students participate in sports and fitness activities not limited to netball, soccer, Swim Scheme, gala days and carnivals.

