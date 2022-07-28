This year Albion Park High School is celebrating Education Week by sharing the success of their students and highlighting the rich partnerships they have with their partner primary schools - the importance of relationships to create the best futures for the young people of our community.
"Seeing the growth of young people in all areas of their lives is the most rewarding part of educating students and we take that seriously at Albion Park High School," principal Neal Reed said.
"Celebrating success helps to create a sense of belonging, purpose, achievement and that anything is possible.
"We have high aspirations for our students and staff so we are driven to adopt the best, research informed, teaching practices to ensure that our students reach their dreams and can perform at their personal best."
Education has the power to change lives when the school partners with parents and the community to achieve a common goal and to empower young people to be the best citizens and leaders of tomorrow.
"Our future plans are to continue to grow our teaching expertise and the systems in our school which care for our students and enhance transformative learning opportunities," he said.
Albion Park High School offers students a full, holistic educational experience. From year 7, students are nurtured to achieve their personal best within and beyond the classroom.
The ABC (Above, Beyond and Committed) class provides additional learning opportunities for their gifted students while the Park Performers initiative nurtures their best athletes.
Their embedded Literacy and Numeracy program in stage 4 reinforces the key points of learning for all students while the BYOL (Bring Your Own Laptop) framework supports digital literacy in the digital age.
Also the generous school facilities provide cutting edge learning opportunities, and their transition program provides clear pathways for student achievement within and beyond school.
"We engage and promote student leadership through real-world experiences, a highlight being our weekly Playgroup program," Mr Reed said.
"Our young student leaders pride themselves on the care, humanity and detail required to build relationships with young children and their parents.
"We also deeply value the community in providing students rich learning experiences in other areas.
"Our no-mobile phone policy is designed to promote positive social relationships and a positive learning environment, free of distractions. Our partnerships will continue to grow as we challenge the future together."
Located at 120 Church Street, Albion Park, phone 4257 1744.
Located between the mountains and the sea, Corrimal High School is a hub for the local community and is increasingly being seen as the 'School of Choice' for local students.
With extensive grounds and sporting facilities as well as a number of high-quality subject specific learning spaces, Corrimal is well placed to support the learning and engagement of all students.
As the result of the ongoing work of a committed and dedicated staff, they ensure that students feel valued and connected to their learning, and that the needs of all students are catered for.
"The theme of Education Week 2022 - 'creating futures - education changes lives' epitomises the vision for Corrimal High School where strengthening connections between the school and the community is a major focus," principal Paul Roger said.
"Corrimal High School is well suited to prepare students for life after school with many high-quality, fit for purpose learning spaces designed to facilitate and support real life learning."
The recent opening of a new multi-million dollar Industrial Arts & Technology centre sits at the forefront of the school's focus on hands-on learning.
Fitted out with five new industry standard workshops for Metalwork, Timber, VET Construction and VET Metals Engineering.
"All of these workshops comprise industry standard machinery and equipment including a laser cutter and two virtual welding machines," he said.
"As a member of the Illawarra Academy of STEM Excellence (IASE), students at Corrimal can extend their knowledge of STEM related concepts as well as engage with industry partners such as BlueScope and ANSTO.
"Two designated STEM learning hubs are located in the new technology building at the school."
Students with an interest in farming or agriculture can gain hands-on learning experiences in animal and grounds management with chickens, sheep and alpacas.
They will also learn about different growth techniques such as hydroponics and hothouses in addition to regular gardening. Many of the products grown are then utilised in the school's two industry standard kitchens which cater for Food Technology and VET Hospitality - Food & Beverage.
Corrimal High School caters for the specific learning needs of students with a disability as well as First Nations' students.
With seven Special Education classes, students with additional learning needs are effectively catered for, helping to prepare them for life after school.
Plans are in place for a Sensory room to be developed in 2022 so students in their support unit are thriving!
With an Aboriginal Learning and Engagement Centre, First Nations' students learn more about themselves and their culture through experiences with community members and local Elders.
"Our innovative Elder in Residence program established in 2022 sees an Aboriginal Elder as a member of staff further developing awareness of Aboriginal culture," Mr Roger added.
"A strategic focus on teaching and learning sees our students continuing to improve academically with students taking a greater responsibility for their learning success at the school."
A supportive and dedicated Learning and Support team works closely with staff to ensure that the needs of every student are considered so that every child can achieve success.
Now rated at excelling for NAPLAN Value Added data, students' education outcomes continue to improve at Corrimal High School.
Flinders Public School is a comprehensive primary school providing opportunities for students to learn and participate in areas of academia, the arts, science, technology and sports.
During NSW Education Week staff and students at Flinders Public School will be celebrating in their classrooms.
"Education Week is a wonderful way of recognising the learning, growth and development of students, teachers and families as each year passes by," assistant principal Mr Tarasenko said.
"Although it has been required to recognise Education Week in alternative ways for the past few years, it is still a significant time of celebration, especially in public education, and the exceptional ways our students, teachers and families have persevered through challenging times."
Flinders is a community of learners with the PBL Values of:
Students, teachers and parents at Flinders Public School are embracing challenge!
Teachers are participating in professional learning, with teachers from three other public schools within the region, about the positive outcomes when students learn through challenge.
Teachers are increasing collaboration, dialogue and effective feedback practices to engage students through challenge.
"The most productive classrooms are those in which students work on complex problems, are encouraged to take risks, and can struggle and fail and still feel good about working on hard problems." Boaler, 2015, p.177
The Primbee Public School community continues to thrive with a shared vision to foster a nurturing, connected learning environment.
Primbee Public School has five classes, each named after a native flower.
Students, teachers and families work in partnership to foster a learning environment where everyone feels known, valued and cared for.
The school's motto is Achieve By Effort. This is certainly exemplified in the everyday school life.
This year the school canteen has had a full renovation to allow student groups to access cooking classes.
The garden beds in the playground are planted and nurtured by the students and fresh ingredients will be used by the students to cook delicious treats.
The students enjoy collecting eggs from the chickens each day.
During the holiday break, students Mason and Kaityln braved the terrible weather conditions to care for the chooks.
They fed and played with the chooks and even fixed their swing!
To celebrate Education week students will be participating in a variety of activities that focus on the theme of "Creating Futures - education changes lives".
Students will create a digital artwork to represent their future self. The students will journey ahead in time to think about the path that they may take to achieve their aspirations and dreams.
Parents and carers will be invited into classrooms to see first-hand the quality teaching and learning practices that are in place to promote learning.
Students will enjoy welcoming their families into their classrooms to look at their art and bookwork.
The school's students will also be showcasing their achievements in reaching their individual learning goals.
On Thursday, August 11, Primbee Public School will host their Kindergarten Expo.
Put this date in your diary, as the expo will provide comprehensive information about the kindergarten years.
"Parents and carers are welcome to attend a morning tea, learn about programs on offer and tour our beautiful school," Ms Rigg said.
"Please see the information about our kindergarten transition activities in the advert below.
"Our school is currently taking enrolments for 2023. You can contact our friendly office team to request an enrolment package or simply enrol on our website at primbee-p.schools.nsw.gov.au."
Located at 43 Illowra Crescent in Primbee, the future looks bright for the students at Primbee Public School.
During NSW Education Week Bellambi Public School plans to share their learning with the community by holding an open day.
The school will also run peer class activities and incorporate Science Week into the celebration through STEM based programs.
"Education Week is when we get to shine a spotlight on our students, our school and our community to celebrate their achievements," relieving principal, Alison Forthuber said.
Bellambi Public School is located on Dharawal land by the sea in the northern suburbs of Wollongong. They currently have nine classes, with a student population of 35 per cent Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and 24 per cent from a non-English speaking background.
"We value the entire learning community here at Bellambi Public School. Learning is a partnership with parents, carers and others in the community, all of whom have a role to play in nurturing the love of learning needed for success," Alison said.
"We have strong ties with the local preschools, the Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre and our Police Youth Workers to create a strong community hub.
"We pride ourselves on a strong connection to Aboriginal culture. Our Aboriginal education programs and initiatives are core components within our learning here."
Bellambi Public School's outstanding results in student growth data is achieved through high quality teaching, targeted student support and innovative educational opportunities.
The highly professional and cohesive staff are committed to on-going professional learning in research-based approaches to teaching, collaborative planning and supporting the whole child to create the optimal learning environment for each and every student.
"We have a strong student wellbeing approach which is deeply embedded into the ethos of our school and underpins all the teaching and learning that takes place," Alison said. "The school nurtures individual differences of all our students while our teachers collaboratively design rich learning experiences based on students' individual needs."
Enrichment opportunities are provided in STEAM, public speaking, sport, technology, the performing arts, Aboriginal education and the creative arts.
"Our students are empowered to become resilient, persistent and independent learners," Alison said. "Student leadership can be seen in many forms around the school in our SRC, house captains, buddy programs and Aboriginal education for all students from kindergarten to year 6."
Bellambi Public School is a very proud school, with a long history in the local community that is dedicated to ensuring their students are well prepared for a successful future.
Learning for many people is a lifelong endeavour, whether via formal or informal education, and it can certainly be life changing.
Either way, education is worth celebrating, and that's what NSW Education Week is all about.
"Education Week is an annual celebration of NSW public education and the achievements of our schools, students and education system," according to the NSW Department of Education.
Scheduled for the third school week of term 3, August 1 to 5 in 2022, this year's theme is Creating futures - education changes lives.
"This year, we continue to celebrate the journey students and learners take throughout the NSW Education system, focusing on how we are creating futures for our students, staff and families," the department said.
"From the first days in child care to post-school pathways, our education system is preparing young people to be agile thinkers and lifelong learners.
"We celebrate all types of learning that occurs at all levels across our education system, and we have a shared responsibility in helping to shape the lives and create the future of today's learners.
"Public education can change the lives of not just our students, but also the lives of our teachers, staff, families and communities."
The celebrations will be live in many locations and online through live streaming. Some parts of the presentations will be pre-recorded or digitised, so audiences can enjoy them at any time or place.
People will also notice some of these shorter segments being shared online and on social media.
The launch of Education Week 2022 itself will be live-streamed at 10am on Monday, August 1, kicking off a much-anticipated week of celebration. Schools are encouraged to create web pages, with the department providing online resources and highlighting great examples from previous years.
"We are thrilled to be able to once again open our school to our families," principal Michelle Wells of Farmborough Road Public School said.
"In Education Week we will welcome our parents/carers and grandparents into our classrooms with an open day. This will include visits to classrooms, a special assembly and family sausage sizzle.
"We will also be incorporating NAIDOC Week celebrations into Education Week. Students will gain knowledge about our local area from a First Nations' member of the local community.
"Students will be involved in writing an Acknowledgment of Country specific to our school while classes will also work with First Nations' staff to learn some traditional games."
Education Week is an important time to acknowledge, reflect and celebrate the outstanding programs that are happening in their school every day.
The school works together as a community to ensure every student, teacher and leader improves every year.
"Education Week is also a great opportunity to acknowledge the wonderful partnerships that we have developed with our parents/carers and the community," Mrs Wells said.
"This is what enables our school to be one that creates a wonderful future for our children.
"Being a small school, we are very family-orientated. Our staff know and value our students and families very closely as they progress through their primary years.
"We have a very strong focus on wellbeing for our students, staff and families, and this is supported through a number of initiatives within the school, such as Learning Support programs, social and emotional training for students, clubs and playground activities, and mentoring.
"We know how much 'education changes lives'. While syllabus content knowledge is very important, we place an even greater importance on the development of lifelong effective learner attitudes - such as problem solving, resilience, collaboration, communication, curiosity, creativity and critical thinking."
Farmborough Road Public School prides itself on providing an inclusive education that offers a multitude of opportunities tailored for students of different interests and different needs.
These include:
Located at 56 Farmborough Road, Unanderra, phone 4271 1133 or see farmborord-p.schools.nsw.gov.au for details.
With the theme of NSW Education Week 2022, Creating futures - education changes lives, it seems quite reasonable to ask, what will work look like in the future?
100 Jobs of the Future is a research project collaboration between Ford Australia, Deakin University in Victoria, and Griffith University in Queensland.
When answering this question, they say, "if you are entering the workforce now, you may have many jobs and even multiple careers over a lifetime. The future of work will involve people collaborating effectively with machines to do what neither can do alone".
They published a report in 2019 to explore the question further, so even before the disruptions of a pandemic, researchers anticipated increased use of digital and mechanical technology to enhance human capability.
The report says the major drivers of change include "artificial intelligence, robots and big data, as well as innovation in materials, propulsion and energy strategies, climate change, [changes to] globalisation, population pressures and changed demographic profiles".
However, "the implications for jobs are more vague, and futurists spread along a continuum stretching from predictions of dystopian futures to optimistic predictions of a better life for all".
It's probably fair to dismiss the extreme ends of the spectrum, like AI overthrowing humanity or robots doing everything and everyone living a life of lazy luxury as depicted in the film WALL-E.
Between those, we have much more plausible outcomes like machines taking on even more repetitive mechanical tasks.
Still, those machines also need maintenance and repair, which is more skilled than the tasks they have been designed and programmed for.
Technology will also continue to make everything from scientific research to surgical procedures capable of discovering or achieving more.
For example, high-speed photography has already advanced to the point where it is possible to capture and rewatch the speed of light.
The world's fastest camera can capture 70 trillion frames a second, making it possible to watch a beam of laser light leave its source, bounce around a corner, and see a little of that light coming back.
This new ultra-high speed is called Femto-photography.
Applications for high and ultra-high speed photography range from seeing the deformity of structures during crash testing and observing various types of explosives to espionage with cameras so sensitive spies can hear voices in a room across the street by observing the tiny vibrations of something in the room like plant leaves or a tissue box, which are then interpreted later and converted into sound.
Every sector will improve with technology, though, from agriculture to entertainment. If you're curious to see the full report or the future jobs they list, visit 100jobsofthefuture.com.
Windang Public School is a world-class school that provides outstanding education where students achieve their personal best and develop strong communication, collaboration and critical thinking skills.
"This year we are celebrating 80 years of exceptional public education," assistant principal Ashley Davies said. "Past students, families and staff are kindly invited to our 80th Celebration Day at school followed by a cocktail evening at Club Windang on Friday, November 4."
Established in 1942, the school has a proud history of being central to its community, enrolling many children who are second, even third generation students.
"We have a strong focus on creating a safe, happy and caring environment," she said. "Academic excellence is our focus, balanced with the creative and performing arts as well as sport.
"Our teachers are highly skilled and caring, dedicated to instilling a love of learning in all students, laying the foundation for a full, informed and rewarding life."
Students and staff enjoy access to a world class computer network system with brand-new interactive whiteboards and video conferencing facilities along with provided laptop, chromebook or iPad from kindergarten to year 6.
To maximise students realising their reading potential, they have embarked on a Science of Reading journey with their systematic synthetic phonics curriculum linking reading, spelling and writing.
"Our amazing team support small groups of students in literacy, numeracy and wellbeing as well as in sport and creative play," Mrs Davies said. "If you drive past during lunch or recess you might see our teaching and SLSO staff in their high visibility vests!"
There is handball, basketball, soccer, touch football, oztag and running clubs plus construction, concrete chalk drawings, band, chess and painting.
"We believe the best education happens when parents and schools work together," she added. "Our Parents and Citizen's Association (P&C) is actively involved and there's a Windang Community Gardening Club.
"We provide an enrichment curricula to enhance the learning of our students. These include robotics, coding and 'living' classrooms.
"Students enjoy weekly ChiME music and guitar lessons, jamming and choir sessions, school band and the Southern Stars group."
All students participate in the NSW Premier's Reading, Writing, Spelling, Public Speaking and Sporting Challenges. Camp excursions are organised for students every year.
The Student Leadership Program and other initiatives foster leadership and decision-making in students of all ages.
"We develop confident, articulate students with skills to collaborate with others, solve real world problems, think creatively, connect through technology and develop their ethical values, social responsibility and wellbeing to be engaged citizens," she added.
"Sport and healthy active lifestyles are promoted and we take advantage of our wonderful natural environment offering fishing, walking, surfing days for sport, along with surf safety and awareness.
"Also tennis, lawn bowls and competitive sports like touch football played at Windang Football Field. Students participate in sports and fitness activities not limited to netball, soccer, Swim Scheme, gala days and carnivals.
"We are proud of our achievements, our students, our community and our staff." See windang-p.schools.nsw.gov.au
Children's wellbeing came into sharp focus as children returned to school in 2022.
Wellbeing is all about feeling at ease, being happy, spontaneous, and free of emotional tension. Why this focus on wellbeing?
Because when children feel relaxed and happy, they're able to engage in learning compared with more anxious children who may feel unable to cope.
For some children, their wellbeing has been adversely impacted, showing increased anxiety, problems with sleep, a sense of disconnection with their friends, and an uncertainty of what will happen next.
Whether we like it or not there are uncertainties in the world and children will have to successfully navigate many changes throughout life.- UniSA Emeritus Professor Marjory Ebbeck
How can we help to redress this uncertainty?
Providing a safe, predictable, consistent environment is essential.
"Whether we like it or not, there are uncertainties in the world, and children will have to navigate successfully many changes throughout life," UniSA Emeritus Professor Marjory Ebbeck said.
"Over time, children can develop resilience. At a base level, this is the ability to bounce back when some adverse situation arises. It means to adapt and recover from anxiety."
Teachers can introduce challenging tasks, as this helps children persist in learning problems, not to give up, but to solve the problem. Such encouragement can help to build confidence and improve learning outcomes.
Encourage children to express their emotions. When children feel safe and accepted, they are more likely to express their feelings.
Making discussion an accepted part of the classroom is important.
However, less confident children are sometimes reluctant to talk about how they feel.
For children of all ages, wellbeing is often determined by their relationships with adults, particularly teachers.
They can provide responsive and reciprocal interactions, protection from harm, and encouragement for exploring and learning, which can help develop empathy and build resilience and self-regulation in children, all central to their wellbeing and achievement of academic outcomes.
Mount St Thomas Public School will be celebrating an amazing 70 years of quality education in 2022.
"Facing the future together" is the school's fitting motto.
Join the 'Mountso 70th birthday celebrations' with a carnival on October 22 from 10am-4pm - for loads of fun!
Opened on September 12, 1952, Mount St Thomas Public School has grown and flourished from a school of only four classes to the centre of excellence it is today, boasting 13 classes and 326 wonderful students.
"Every student at Mount St Thomas Public School is known, valued and cared for," principal Ronda Moon said. "Authentic and informed personalised learning is embedded and fostered in a dynamic, collaborative teaching community, where student data and improvement consistently informs the teaching and learning cycle.
"Together, teachers as learners and students as learners all strive to reach and exceed high expectations for achievement and success.
"Our highly committed and dedicated staff and community provide a range of quality initiatives, enrichment opportunities and specialist programs, focused on students' cognitive, emotional, social and physical wellbeing."
A proud member of the Figtree Community of Schools, they share an authentic collaboration between schools, providing leadership, arts, sport and academic opportunities for students that extend beyond the school.
Phone 4229 2192 or email mtstthomas-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au or see mtstthomas-p.schools.nsw.gov.au