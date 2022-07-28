Road workers, construction workers and other Transport for NSW employees in the Illawarra have gone on strike over a pay dispute with the state government.
The strike began at 6am on Thursday and will end at 6am on Friday.
The Illawarra workers are among those from 69 depots across the state taking industrial action, demanding the NSW government lift its wage increase cap, which is now 3 per cent.
But Cameron Wright, the vice president of the Australian Workers' Union NSW branch, said inflation had hit 6.1 per cent.
"In real terms, that's a pay cut," Mr Wright said.
Increasing the wage cap is the very least of what the union wants from the government.
"What we really want is the state government to scrap the 2011 wages policy," Mr Wright said, because there had been a stagnation in terms and conditions.
The Transport for NSW workers were essential, Mr Wright said, so essential that the government fought to stop their last planned strike earlier this month, which the Industrial Relations Commission ordered be ceased.
He said these workers had continued to work through natural disasters and COVID-19.
"Given they're so essential, they deserve a fair rate of pay," he said.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the strike should have minimal impact on the public, with the AWU having made commitments that members would respond to emergencies.
"Transport for NSW will seek the urgent assistance of the Industrial Relations Commission to resolve these ongoing matters," the spokesperson said.
The AWU strike comes on the same day that train staff walked off the job for four hours from midnight.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
