Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra's Transport for NSW road, construction workers join 24-hour strike

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 28 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers outside the Transport for NSW depot in Russell Vale on Thursday morning. Picture: Supplied

Road workers, construction workers and other Transport for NSW employees in the Illawarra have gone on strike over a pay dispute with the state government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.