Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Health

Cancer patient says Wollongong Hospital food 'inedible'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 28 2022 - 9:51am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Campbell, 62, just spent six weeks in Wollongong Hospital due to bowel cancer. He said there needs to be an overhaul of the food that is served to patients. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

A Kiama man hospitalised with bowel cancer is dismayed at the food served to Wollongong Hospital patients after his six-week stay.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.