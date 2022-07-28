Cancer patient says Wollongong Hospital food 'inedible'

A Kiama man hospitalised with bowel cancer is dismayed at the food served to Wollongong Hospital patients after his six-week stay.
Tests revealed Mark Campbell had cancer and a 15-centimetre growth on his bowel after he had collapsed on his back deck last December.
The 62-year-old was admitted to hospital six-weeks ago for testing and preparation for his surgery in Sydney next month, and was released Wednesday afternoon.
He said over the course of his stay, he was served meals that were not nutritious, including two pieces of bread and butter and a slice of cake for dinner.
Most meals also contained foods Mr Campbell could not digest due to having a stoma, leaving him picking at his food to prevent further health complications.
"You can't eat certain things like beans, carrot, corn and peas when you have a stoma, but 95 per cent of the meals had all those included," he said.
"So you just picked through what you could, which meant some nights I just ate two pieces of roast lamb with gravy on it.
"Because of the stoma, small intestines are taken out and put on the sides. Vegetables that you don't digest well can block the stoma and cause further complications."
Meals in public hospitals are organised by HealthShare NSW, and involve staff taking patient's food orders daily.
However, Mr Campbell said when the ward he was on went into lockdown over the last two weeks due to a COVID-19 close contact, orders were not taken and patients were not given a choice in what they could eat.
Food was distributed by nurses who were "already run off their feet", and at one stage, Mr Campbell said he ate the same meal for four days in a row.
"The whole system really needs changing meal-wise, it would take the weight off the nurses," he said.
"The meals really aren't nutritious, the potato was powdered, and so were the eggs ... you can't expect people to get better.
"I just started complaining really bad about it, eventually we finally got our orders taken in the last 48 hours over the phone."
A HealthShare NSW spokesperson said nurses delivered food to COVID-impacted wards to lower the risk of transmission.
"Meals are normally delivered to patients by HealthShare staff but for wards impacted by COVID-19, meals are delivered to the ward and then distributed to patients by nurses," the spokesperson said.
"This measure follows Clinical Excellence Commission guidelines to help lower the risk of COVID transmission.
"This necessary step and change in procedures to protect staff and patients, should have no impact on the variety or quality of patient meals."
A spokesperson for HealthShare NSW said the world's first Health Nutrition Policy and Nutrition Standards for adult inpatients in NSW public hospitals was developed alongside NSW Agency for Clinician Innovation.
The 'My Food Choice' system offers patients a selection of personalised meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner based on the clinically recommended dietary guidelines for each patient.
"If, for any reason, a patient is unhappy with their food, or an incorrect meal has been delivered through human error, patients are encouraged to raise the issue directly with us, so we can resolve it as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.
"We can address the patient's concerns by providing an alternative and clinically suitable meal, or discuss the patients concerns with a clinician to ensure any changes made to their meal choices while they are in hospital, still meets their nutritional and clinical needs.
"We are contacting the patient who has complained about a meal served to him, to apologise that our service did not meet his expectations.
"He has since been discharged, but we would like to reassure him that we will take steps to ensure this mistake is not repeated."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
