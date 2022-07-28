More than a sandwich, it's a phenomenon: the Vietnamese pork roll has taken Australia, and the Illawarra, by storm.
There's an argument that it is the food phenomenon of the past 10 years - and the long queues at lunchtime across Wollongong will attest to the popularity of Banh Mi.
In fact, many of these bakeries, often run by Vietnamese-Australian families, may be finding their lunch specialty becoming more popular than the meat pies they also make.
It's been building for several years, to the point when there's more quality Banh Mi outlets in the Illawarra than we can quickly count. There's a Vietnamese bakery in many suburbs and most have them have added pork rolls to their menu.
If we've missed anywhere, no doubt someone will let us know.
People don't just like Banh Mi, they can get full-on passionate about it, and have their favourite spots and combinations. Which meats are preferred, is there enough pate, the quality of the roll, even those poor souls who don't eat coriander.
And why not? Take a crispy bread roll, somewhat like a baguette but less substantial, the Vietnamese interpretation of the baguette baked by French colonialists. Smear its insides with pate and mayonnaise, add pickled carrots, green onion, cucumber, coriander and chilli, douse with a little Maggi sauce (like soy but slightly thicker, almost like liquid Marmite) ... and choose some meats.
Traditionally a Vietnamese version might include three kinds of pork, usually two sliced from a processed (often brightly coloured) loaf, and one roasted or steamed.
More recent Australian adaptations have moved beyond the loaf meats to offer roast pork belly with crackling, barbecued meatballs (nem nuong), or some even more creative options.
So with a call of "chuc mung!" to the local heroes who churn out the rolls each day, let's take a trip through some of Wollongong's top Banh Mi places.
QP Bakery, Berkeley: Regulars love the rolls and the friendly staff. One reviewer nominated this as their chosen last meal, should they be nearing the end of a stay on death row. Gets good marks from Vietnamese-Australian diners. And talk about passion - when our photographer visited, customers were leaping over themselves to tell her how much they love this food.
Sam's Crusty Bread Shop, Corrimal: Long known for top-notch pies which have warmed the heart of a many a young soccer player in winter, Sam's is also impressing those in the know with a high-quality crispy pork Viet roll with super fresh ingredients - hard to beat for $8. Plus, Sam's has perhaps the best-made bread roll on this list.
Saigon Senses, Wollongong Central: Young family business does a roaring lunch trade with city workers. Offers quality roast or barbecue meats rather than the slices of colourful meat loafs. Pork and crispy crackling ($10.50) is the one they line up for.
An Chut Chut, Wollongong: Vegetarian emphasis has long been the calling card for this cute home-style joint hidden away in the Civic Plaza arts precinct, but there's non-vego choices too - including salmon ($15) on your Banh Mi.
Bun Me Bar, Lake Heights: No mistakes with pronunciation here. Warrawong's favourite keeps pleasing the crowds with everything made from scratch in-house, including a special gravy. Bun Me also does a healthy pop-up trade with their food truck, which has a strong following. All your favourites - or you can load up your Banh with spring rolls if you wish for a Mumma's Roll ($12).
PiPi's Pork Rolls, Unanderra: Enjoys a loyal following from locals who fill online comments with "the best I've ever had" type of statements. Has been rolling out chicken rolls ($6.50) and crispy crackling Banh Mi ($9) since before the boom.
Peter's Bakery, Fairy Meadow: The queue should tell you this is the place for Banh Mi in the Fairy Meadow main drag. Online reviews overflow with people saying it's the best roll in the region. Barbecue pork roll $7.50.
J & J Bakery, Woonona: Formerly Egg and Flour, it has changed a little, but maintains its rather modern take on the Banh Mi with a wide range of meats and vegetarian options available and generous servings, from lemongrass tofu ($8) to barbecue pork ($9) to Peri Peri chicken($8).
Black Diamond Bakery, Bulli: The tradie's choice for a lunchtime roll. Smaller range of meats, more traditional ingredients, plenty of condiments, made in a flash and always generous with the servings. And ... wait for it ... now has EFTPOS.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
