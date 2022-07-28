Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Australia Day bashing accused, Ian Bray, escapes jail time

By Louise Negline
Updated July 28 2022 - 8:43am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Bray from Albion Park

A man has had charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault dismissed in Wollongong Local Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.