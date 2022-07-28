A man has had charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault dismissed in Wollongong Local Court.
Ian Bray, of Albion Park, was charged after allegedly bashing his brother on Australia Day this year.
Advertisement
The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning presented body-worn video (BWV) to the court from an interview Bray's brother shortly after the alleged assault.
The video shows blood coming from the brother's knee and nose.
The officer asks him to confirm if he was laying his back on the ground while allegedly being hit by his brother, Ian, with both fists.
Defence lawyer Matthew Ward said there were two women in the video who appear to be supporting Bray's brother and corroborating his story during the filming.
"In the absence of the complainant, there is no evidence of who is saying what," he said.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien acknowledged that without Bray's brother in court or any other witnesses the evidence couldn't be tested.
"I cannot be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the complainants evidence is admissible," he said.
Sergeant Manning then played an audio recording of a triple-zero call in an apparent pocket dial from Bray's phone.
Operator: "Can you hear me?"
Bray: "You f---ing b---h do you understand me?
"Do you understand you f---ing c--t?
"I f--king do what ever I want c--t.
"You're a f---ing baby.
"Do you understand?"
The recording lasts for eight minutes with Bray continuing to sprout expletives while his brother can be heard sobbing.
Advertisement
The triple-zero operator continues to make attempts to be heard: "Hello, can you hear me?"
Bray: "Answer the f---ing questions c--t.
"Answer the question b---ch.
"Fuck you.
"Do you understand?
"I'm going to f--k you up.
Advertisement
"Get out there you c--t."
A woman's voice can then be heard saying to Bray "lock the door after you".
Magistrate O'Brien said without a transcript the call is mostly unintelligible.
"I despair for the human race. English is a wonderful language with a plethora of words available.
"It concerns me that a number of people include only about 50 words in their vocabulary," he said.
Sergeant Manning said there were some clear phrases from the recording which included: Bray: "Look at me little brother."
Advertisement
Bray's brother: "I don't want to die."
The defence said there was no context to the call, proof of when it was made or even the existence of the phone.
Magistrate O'Brien dismissed the charges against Bray but said the two-year AVO application would remain in place for the protection of his brother.
"I can surmise what's taken place but whether I can prove it beyond reasonable doubt is another matter," he said.
"Unlike the American TV shows where a person walks from court and says I've been declared innocent ... that does not apply to you in this case," Magistrate O'Brien said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.